Artist Himmat Shah brought a certain intensity to any medium that he worked with, be it his bronze sculptures, drawings or burnt paper collages. He continued to be prolific well into his 90s, creating drawings during the covid-19 pandemic, which revealed the inner workings of his mind. Some of these were shown as part of the show, Ninety and After: Excursions of a Free Imagination, presented by Anant Art Gallery at the Bikaner House, New Delhi, last year. Roobina Karode, director and chief curator, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), who was the special adviser to this show, called these drawings, “labyrinths of the mind, a graphic puzzle, if you will, that defy deciphering.”

The artist, aged 92, passed away earlier today. Mamta Singhania, founder-director, Anant Art Gallery, feels that the passing of Himmat Bhai, as he was fondly called, leaves a deep chasm that is impossible to describe in words. “Over two decades, I have had the privilege of witnessing his unwavering dedication, his boundless curiosity, and his ability to breathe life into clay. He was someone of rare conviction—playful, precise, and always searching. His work carried a deep philosophical and material understanding, shaped by his belief that modernism was a leap from the familiar to the unknown,” she says.

The KNMA, which presented three major exhibitions of his work—most significant of these being the retrospective Hammer on the Square in 2015—released a statement earlier today mourning the passing of Shah. “Embracing the‘emancipatory disposition of art’, Shah developed a distinct visual language that drew from local traditions while pushing the boundaries of form and medium. His prolific oeuvre—spanning drawings, burnt-paper collages, silver relief paintings, ceramics, and sculptures in terracotta and bronze—reflects both experimental rigor and poetic sensitivity,” the statement reads.

The artist was born in 1933 in Lothal, Gujarat, where he was exposed to terracotta art and other objects from the Indus Valley Civilisation found in excavations by archaeologists. Curator-art historian Gayatri Sinha mentions in the book, An Unreasoned Act of Being: New Sculptures by Himmat Shah (Mapin Publishing, 2007), about how the artist would escape to the Girnar Forests as a mark of protest after some of the family land was appropriated when the Harappan site became institutionalised. He would often be found painting images of Ram in a temple within a Junagadh goshala—and would also sell an occasional drawing.

His family finally sent him to the Gharshala, or the home school of Dakshinamurty, which followed Gandhian philosophy and an open system of education. From there, Shah headed to the Faculty of Fine Arts of M.S. University, Baroda from 1956 to 1960, where he came under the influence of both N.S. Bendre and K.G. Subramanyan. In 1967, he received a French Government scholarship to study etching at Atelier 17, Paris.

The 1960s were a significant period for Shah, marked by deep influences and turns in his practice. During this time, he came to Delhi and met artist J. Swaminathan—together with 10 other artists, the two co-founded Group 1890, a short-lived yet influential collective in 1962. The idea was to “envisage a new world of experience with greater freedom, challenging the notion of art needing to represent or challenge reality,” as mentioned in the group’s manifesto, which was adopted in 1963.

'Untitled' (2004-09), ink on paper. Courtesy: Anant Art Gallery

An essay on the website of the auction house, Saffronart, mentions some key works that Shah did—for instance, from 1967 to 1971, he designed and executed monumental murals in brick, cement and concrete at St. Xavier's School Ahmedabad. “Since then, he started working on relief and sculpture in plaster, terracotta and ceramics. Shah’s sculptures in bronze and terracotta explore materiality, texture and the various ways in which reality can be presented. They internalize the built-in obsolescence of consumerist society. His gilded objects of clay have the traces of paintings on them and there are unreadable hieroglyphs gouged into his series of metal heads. These are self-mocking elements, speaking of age and decay.”

For a long period, Shah worked out of Garhi artist studios in New Delhi. In the book, An Unreasoned Act of Being, Sinha quotes artist Krishen Khanna, who also worked out of the Garhi Studios. He describes Shah’s workplace in the 1980s as a storehouse of found objects, which had outgrown their use and had made their way to junkyards and the rubbish heap. “...all resuscitated and given a new status, coexisting happily with clay, plaster, pigments, chemicals,” Khanna states in the book. “It is more like a magician’s cave than a conventional studio.”

According to art historian and curator R. Siva Kumar, usually there is a certain continuity between the various phases of an artist’s life. However, in Shah’s case, he was unpredictable in the turns that he took. And that made him stand out. “Frugality came from very deprived conditions that he worked in. His economic success as an artist came later in life. The time that he was staying in Garhi was a difficult one. He used material that he could lay his eyes on,” he says.

Yet there was a subtle sensitivity to the way he thought things through. The work from that period really stands out for the way he transformed material. “Shah was creating imagery, which other sculptors were not doing at the time. He didn’t subscribe to any kind of pre-given visual language, and he could reimagine the possibilities of material with great subtlety. This was noticeable across all his works—be it burnt paper collages or the mural, wherein the materials that went into the walls of the building also became part of his work. He was also extremely sensitive to surfaces. That made him a really special artist,” elaborates R. Siva Kumar.

Certain exhibitions such as Under the Vastness of the Sky, presented by the Bihar Museum in collaboration with the KNMA in 2019, brought forth Shah’s radical view on materiality. Besides the few surviving silver paintings from the 1970s and the burnt paper collages exhibited during the Group 1890 show in 1964, the showcase also spotlighted a series of small sculptures made with casts of found objects such as vessels, funnels and cylinders, attracting your attention to things that you might miss out on.“There is a terracotta bowl with an insect inside which you won’t notice unless you peep in. So, there is a play of what you can see up close and from a distance,” Karode had said in an interview to Lounge. “Also, his practice brings home the fact that creativity can thrive even when you have nothing.”

Shah was completely immersed in the act of creating art. For him, it was not the final artwork that was significant but the process itself. Those who knew him well were well-aware of the reverence and bhakti with which he treated this process. Karode finds his immersion in the media and material unique. “So if he is working on a terracotta sculpture, that clay becomes a part of his daily life. “He touches it everyday, waters it everyday and must reflect on it everyday. That is the way he understands the medium, and very few artists have that kind of connection,” she had stated in an interview to Lounge last year during the opening of the exhibition, Ninety and After.

The act of drawing held a special place for him—they were not drafts or preparatory sketches for his sculptures but independent works in their own right. “He just picks up a pen, pencil, graphite or ink and just plunges into a space. And in that very space, he keeps on creating and drawing—and these works acquire their own internal logic and rhythm,” said Karode. In his early years he would not just draw on paper but on surfaces such as stone, clay and plaster. One can find these indentations on his terracotta heads. “Even his bronze sculptures manifest textural accents and mingling of architectural and sculptural elements, where the organic and geometric exude an enigmatic quality. The sculptures resonate with his drawings, sharing an inner spirit,” she added.