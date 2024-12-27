Moments in Hindi cinema: 2024

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: Pieces of a life All films are made during the edit, but rarely is this as evident as with Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. Editor Aarti Bajaj’s work is key is to its feverish energy, turning this biopic of Punjabi folk singer Chamkila (played by Diljit Dosanjh) into an incendiary collage. A musical montage around the halfway mark offers a particularly thrilling cascade of images. A split-screen shows crowds at a Chamkila concert, one half archival footage, the other dramatized scenes. A diamond appears in the middle of the screen, within it an emcee on stage. Two more split screens. An argument between Chamkila’s wife and manager, quickened with two jump cuts. Still images of the group on stage. Animation of crowds surrounding Chamkila’s car. Twelve identical thumbnail videos of the duo performing, arranged in three rows. More animation, then a split screen with animation and live action. Blurry archival footage of the real Chamkila on stage. All of this lasts just three minutes. The sequence ends with the intertitle “1984": a tumultuous year for Punjab. The jangled editing has already shown us a febrile, flustered world.

‘Girls Will Be Girls’: Key

“People also have keys." When Srinivas (Kesav Binoy Kiron) says this to his girlfriend, 18-year-old Mira (Preeti Panigrahi), in school, she doesn’t question him. But it stays with her, and later, at home, she asks him what he meant. “It’s just understanding how people work," he says. “What they really want." Mira asks what her key is, and is pleased with the answer (“No bullshit"). Then her mother, Anila (Kani Kusruti)—who’s been charmed by Sri over the course of the film, and has become fond of him in return—asks the same question. Sri says it’s praising her cooking, and Anila seems happy with that too. But once she leaves the room, Mira asks him what Anila’s actual key is. “You know her…she needs attention," he admits. “That works in our favour though." It’s a quietly devastating moment, beautifully written and staged by director Shuchi Talati. Sri knows he’s probably letting on more than he should. But he can’t help but be proud of his gift, and you can see Mira finally understand him.

‘Kill’: Dacoits and a demon

There’s never been an Indian film like Kill. It was advertised, cannily, as “Raid on a train", but Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s actioner—about a gang of dacoits who board a Delhi-bound train and the NSG commando Amrit (Lakshya) who takes them on—is more like the savage Indonesian film The Night Comes for Us (2018). There’s more gore here than all the Hindi films this decade put together. But Kill really tips into horror territory around the one-hour mark, when the depleted band of dacoits finds the bodies of their dead compatriots strung up and hanging from the ceiling of a compartment. Their devastated reaction is played as seriously as those of bereaved passengers—the men cry, call the dead by their names, struggle to get them down. It’s little wrinkles like these that make Kill such a fascinating film. The dacoits are certainly the villains of the piece, but their grief isn’t trivialised. Most films would focus on the losses incurred by Amrit. Instead, this symbol of the Indian state, with his Dharma hero looks, spends the second half of the film unhinged, looking to spread as much fear and pain as possible, ending up being called raakshas (demon). “Aise kaun maarta hai be (who kills like this)?" gangster Fani (Raghav Juyal) asks in wonderment. It’s a reasonable question.

‘CTRL’: Chronically online

Indian films have struggled to depict our online lives in ways that aren’t facile or alarmist. Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL is a timely exception, a film in which all the action is mediated via screens: laptop, phone, CCTV. After breaking up publicly with her boyfriend, influencer Nella (Ananya Panday) begins to suspect he’s in trouble. She starts looking into the secret cybersecurity project he was involved with, combing emails and chats and social media for clues. For about seven minutes, all we see is what’s on Nella’s laptop screen and, intermittently, her increasingly worried face. The routines of everyday digital life are transformed into the stuff of classic paranoid thriller—a password recovery attempt feels like safe-cracking, a switch of laptop like a dash down a dark street. It’s a stunning action sequence, and yet Panday only moves a few paces during the whole thing.