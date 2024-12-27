Moments in Hindi cinema: 2024

‘Kill’: Dacoits and a demon

There’s never been an Indian film like Kill. It was advertised, cannily, as “Raid on a train", but Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s actioner—about a gang of dacoits who board a Delhi-bound train and the NSG commando Amrit (Lakshya) who takes them on—is more like the savage Indonesian film The Night Comes for Us (2018). There’s more gore here than all the Hindi films this decade put together. But Kill really tips into horror territory around the one-hour mark, when the depleted band of dacoits finds the bodies of their dead compatriots strung up and hanging from the ceiling of a compartment. Their devastated reaction is played as seriously as those of bereaved passengers—the men cry, call the dead by their names, struggle to get them down. It’s little wrinkles like these that make Kill such a fascinating film. The dacoits are certainly the villains of the piece, but their grief isn’t trivialised. Most films would focus on the losses incurred by Amrit. Instead, this symbol of the Indian state, with his Dharma hero looks, spends the second half of the film unhinged, looking to spread as much fear and pain as possible, ending up being called raakshas (demon). “Aise kaun maarta hai be (who kills like this)?" gangster Fani (Raghav Juyal) asks in wonderment. It’s a reasonable question.