Manav Kaul's play revisits simpler times
Summary‘Pyaar Aadmi ko Kabootar Banaa Deta Hai’, a musical Hindi play, is a light-hearted tale set in a time when handwritten love letters exchanged hands
Sometime between 2002 and 2003, Manav Kaul penned a short story, Prem Kabootar. It later found its way into his second book of short stories, which was published in 2017 and took its title from the story itself. The actor-writer-theatre director had written the story with the intention of turning it into a play. And now, nearly two decades later, that plan has come to fruition. The stage adaptation, Pyaar Aadmi ko Kabootar Banaa Deta Hai, premiered at the Prithvi Theatre Festival in November, and is coming to Delhi in collaboration with Unmask Theatre Company.