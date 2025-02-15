Lounge
Remembering the pioneering legacy of Krishna Sobti at 100
Aditya Mani Jha 6 min read 15 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
SummarySobti was the first major female fiction writer in Hindi. Her search for the human truth remains an inspiration to the generations who came after her
In 2018, during what she repeatedly referred to as her “last interview" (with writer and journalist Ashutosh Bhardwaj), Hindi writer Krishna Sobti said, “Love, sex and death are the defining emotions of this planet. I have always tried to preserve space for them." Great writers, irrespective of language and culture, gravitate towards the Big Questions, holding nothing back. And Krishna Sobti was, by any standards, a literary titan.
