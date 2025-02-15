Remembering the pioneering legacy of Krishna Sobti at 100

“When I went to Allahabad to meet Ashk and do my research for my PhD in the mid-1990s, it took me a while, but slowly I began to realise what a man’s world the Hindi literary scene was," says Rockwell. “Hindi writers hung out at the India Coffee House, they drank together, they hung out all the time, drove around on scooters and motorcycles together, and when a woman entered their presence, they were formal and not particularly comfortable." Again and again, Rockwell was told of the exploits of Gordon Roadarmel, a male Hindi researcher who had spent time in Allahabad years before her—rode a motorcycle, drank with the male writers and was generally loved by all. The contrast couldn’t have been starker.