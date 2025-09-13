Rediscovering Indian classical music: The rise of ‘baithaks’ in modern homes

Hindustani classical vocalist Ronkini Gupta sings Ae Ri Aali Piya Bin , a Raag Yaman bandish , and then explains it to the audience of about 40 gathered in an elegant living room in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

Typically sung in teen taal, or a 16-beat cycle, this evening raag’s bandish (song) is taught to students of Hindustani classical music along with Raag Bhairav, a morning raag. Given that raags are set in prahar, or a period of 24 hours divided into eight segments, students are taught a variety of raags as per the time of the day. “It’s another matter that you can give a lifetime to exploring every swar (note) in just one raag," explains Gupta.

Also Read | New galleries power a shift in India’s art scene

Accompanied by Ashish Ragwani on tabla and Deepak Avinash Marathe on the harmonium, she goes on to demonstrate a rare experiment of turning a 16-beat cycle into a 7-beat cycle or Rupak taal. “It’s radical and brave to be able to do that," someone in the audience whispers.

All the while, Sukanya Banerjee and Tejas Jaishankar, co-founders of Upstairs, an Indian classical music baithak brand, are busy either in the kitchen or managing their dogs Tookie and Goku. It’s not unusual to hear woofs of approval and see enthusiastic tail wags during the performance, as the dogs wander around, allowing people to pet them. The audience, most of whom are sitting on the floor, is in the 20-60 age group. Some have come with children as young as five or six.

Music baithaks, or intimate gatherings and performances hosted in homes, have a long, unbroken history in India. Business families and, in earlier eras, nobility and royalty, who were patrons of the performing arts, invited musicians from all over the country for baithaks at home. Musicians still recall the private music baithaks helmed by the Shrirams which started in the evening and continued way past midnight. A prominent family of industrialists in New Delhi, the Shrirams built cultural and educational institutions such as the Shriram Centre for Performing Arts, Shri Ram Bhartiya Kala Kendra, and Kamani Auditorium in the 1950s-70s.

There are stories of baithaks and mehfils where endless varieties of homemade snacks, masala milk and chai were laid out, with the musicians served in silver plates. Stories abound of singers singing till dawn, starting with a late evening raag and transitioning to an early morning one.

Baithaks are even immortalised in film—who can forget Satyajit Ray’s Jalsaghar (1958) about a zamindar having intimate musical soirees in his palatial haveli despite his dwindling wealth?

Baithaks hosted by affluent patrons continue, but now there are also ticketed ones to acquaint people with classical music forms. Upstairs, which started roughly eight years ago, is clear in its intent: to bring financial viability to Indian classical musicians. Creating a culture of a new, paying audience is the only way to promote Indian classical musicians, says Banerjee. “We wanted to build an interactive community in a non-intimidating setting; hence the tickets rather than seeking sponsors."

Chitkala Sharma, co-promoter, Naada Bindu, a Bengaluru-based organisation that was started a year ago, hosts Carnatic and Hindustani classical music concerts in a home setup since the promoters felt that the recitals were only restricted to temples and halls. “Intimate set-ups like baithaks are rare for Carnatic music, and we wanted to offer an immersive experience without any sound amplification," says Sharma. “In a mic-less chamber setting, we get to experience music and appreciate the nuances. There is no acoustic modification using any technology. The audience not only gets to listen to music, but also discusses music with performing artists over supper." Naada Bindu has a full calendar till May 2026.

Typically, these initiatives host one-two baithaks every month with tickets ranging from ₹1,500-3,000 per person. Many have created online forums, subscription models, and community groups to facilitate communication.

Pune-based Vidushi Anuradha Kuber, a proponent of the Bhendibazar Gharana, who is often invited to perform at chamber concerts, credits social media for the traction for such events. In her view, an intimate setting lends itself very naturally to “pure khayal sangeet" or raags sung traditionally in a “chamber format".

Kuber recently performed for Kalavadhan, a three-year-old Pune-based organisation started by Saumitra Kshirsagar, a leading harmonium artist who also works on digitisation and archiving of Hindustani classical music. Kshirsagar has recently begun a series of mehfils in a lecdem format, where stalwarts explain the details of a raag, gharana, and the overall peshkash or presentation.

It is the desire to host an intimate baithak that has prompted Tanvi Singh Bhatia to plan Ghar, which will begin next month, and host classical singers and dancers in her living room in Delhi with not more than 25-30 people. Bhatia is well-known as the co-founder of Ibtida: Ek Mehfil, which organises pan-India shows by artists and musicians from the film and music industry.

One can’t talk about baithaks without mentioning veteran sitar exponent Pandit Arvind Parikh, who has organised baithaks since 2014 in his home in Mumbai, inviting some of the biggest names in classical music, including Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, Begum Parveen Sultana and Ustad Shujaat Khan. Considered among the most prestigious baithaks to perform at or be invited to, it is an amalgamation of conversation with the artist, tips and techniques, and presentation of various raags. Uploaded to YouTube, Parikh’s baithaks are a reservoir of information for music students and enthusiasts.

About two years ago, in Mumbai, Rajiv Sethi and his wife Sarika renovated their living room to improve the acoustics and install a full-fledged sound system for baithaks. Sethi, who is founder and chairman of Gemini Group of Companies which has interests in infrastructure and engineering equipment and services, says these baithaks are by-invitation-only but free of charge. The idea came about when the Sethis travelled to New York some years ago for a weekend to listen to vocalist Dhruv Sangari. “The baithaks in our home began from my own quest to listen to voices other than Bollywood music," says Sethi.

Two months ago, Mokshi Sethi and her husband Rohan Chawla began Sur Malhaar Baithaks in their living room in Delhi. It emerged from the need for a performance venue for classical musicians. “It’s the stage I would have wanted someone to create for me as an artist," says Sethi, who has been learning classical music for the last 20 years. While Chawla is an advocate in the Delhi high court, Sethi is an independent graphic designer, video editor, and music teacher.

Similarly, for husband-wife duo Soumya and Varun (they prefer to use their first names), who work in the IT sector in Delhi, Evenings Unplugged began as an initiative to promote classical music two months ago so that their two-and-a-half-year-old toddler could have the same exposure to classical music they had while growing up. In Gurugram, Naadyatra Home Baithaks began because its founder Sangeeta Chopra felt there was a gap in cultural scene. “The audiences aren’t necessarily seasoned listeners, but an intimate setting allows for comfort and ease," says Chopra, who is an executive coach with a Chennai-based company.

Restaurants are also experimenting with Hindustani classical music. Bharat Lal Seth, who runs Mansoori Baithak for qawali music at his residence in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, remembers attending a sarangi recital by Kamal Sabri two years ago in Depot 48, a Delhi-based restaurant that promotes indie and classical music. Recently, the restaurant, which has an entire floor for ticketed shows, hosted a dhrupad recital. Depot 48 hosts two pure classical recitals every month; the idea arising from the baithaks the promoters hosted at home. “This is part of a larger continuum we’ve built over 11 years, where traditional and contemporary music sit side by side in a venue that values listening," says co-promoter Girjashanker Vohra, who, along with co-founder Vikas Narula, curates a complete calendar of music events, which includes ticketed shows featuring thumri, kajri and ghazals, besides pure classical music.

“There’s curiosity among people about classical music and baithaks allow for that artistic energy exchange in an intimate setting. Presenting original music, getting the ‘wah wah’ that makes an artist even more humbled and confident… it’s precious," says Gupta. Mokshi Sethi remembers a guest telling her that he didn’t touch his phone for the two hours that he was there, preferring to soak in the music.

Now, that’s music’s way of healing.

Abhilasha Ojha is a Delhi-based art and culture writer. She has performed independently in Depot 48 in her capacity as an artist.

Also Read | Celebrating a century: The artistic legacy of three Indian modernists