Rediscovering Indian classical music: The rise of ‘baithaks’ in modern homes

About two years ago, in Mumbai, Rajiv Sethi and his wife Sarika renovated their living room to improve the acoustics and install a full-fledged sound system for baithaks. Sethi, who is founder and chairman of Gemini Group of Companies which has interests in infrastructure and engineering equipment and services, says these baithaks are by-invitation-only but free of charge. The idea came about when the Sethis travelled to New York some years ago for a weekend to listen to vocalist Dhruv Sangari. “The baithaks in our home began from my own quest to listen to voices other than Bollywood music," says Sethi.