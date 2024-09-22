‘Histories in the Making’: Photos that hide as much as they reveal
SummaryAn ongoing show draws attention to the connected histories of photography and field surveys between 1855 and 1920
At the ongoing exhibition, Histories in the Making: Photographing Indian Monuments (1855-1920), at DAG, New Delhi, one can see several photographs by Felice Beato— an Italian-British photographer, who arrived in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1858, to make commercial gains out of the Mutiny, or the first war of Independence of 1857, when it was almost over. He photographed sites in Delhi, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur, where people had risen to rebellion with “a clear focus upon the British travails and victories". “Beato’s well-known, indeed infamous, photograph of a courtyard of the Sikandar Bagh (Lucknow) with re-arranged human and animal bones illustrates the ‘fiction that photography could introduce into the recording of historical events.’," writes Sudeshna Guha in an introduction to the eponymous book accompanying the exhibition.
Photography, when it was introduced in 1839 in Europe, was proclaimed as a way of showing the truth. Around the same time, the field sciences of archaeology and anthropology were launched, which too were aimed at documenting the real, based on the ground evidence. But when you look at Beato’s photographs, or read books such as L’Art Hindous (1885), one wonders how much that one sees in the imagery is staged or veiled under the artist or author’s interpretation.
“Through the exhibition and the accompanying text panels, I hope to complicate the idea of documentation and recording, and provide a nuanced view of the colonial surveillance," says Guha, who is a professor at Shiv Nadar University (department of History and Archaeology) and a former curator of the photographic collections of Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge. “What emerges is that photographers at the time were not documenting but creating versions of history. Hence the title, Histories in the Making."