‘Histories in the Making’: Photos that hide as much as they reveal

Such examples illustrate, time and again in the exhibition, how photography and field sciences went hand in hand to craft a narrative of history. Take the photos of Edmund Lyon, for instance, of the archaeological and architectural sites of southern India including Madurai, Tanjore, Bellary and Vijayanagara. An officer of the British Army, Lyon arrived in India in 1865 and established a studio in Ooty. Of all his photos, one of the most well-known is the retouched photo of one of the long corridors of the temple at Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) taken between 1867-68. “Photography was celebrated as taking pictures of all that you see. But what you see here are the limitations of photographic scrutiny. In spite of the fact that Lyons could illuminate the dark corridor using aluminium sheets, he still had to retouch the negative after the photo was developed, so that the details of the sculptural elements of the pillars could be seen. That made one realise that photographs were not the only way of documenting. The significance of illustrations, plans and section drawings would never really go away," explains Guha.