What to watch this week: ‘Hit Man’, ‘Under Paris’ and more
There are sharks in the Seine, Glen Powell is making a killing, and other titles to watch
Hit Man
A part-time police staffer starts posing undercover as a hitman, hoping to arrest potential clients. Matters are complicated when a woman hires him to kill her husband. Directed by Richard Linklater, and starring Glen Powell, whose charming breakthrough was in Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some, as the titular hitman, and Adria Arjona. (Netflix)