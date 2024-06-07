What to watch this week: ‘Hit Man’, ‘Under Paris’ and more

There are sharks in the Seine, Glen Powell is making a killing, and other titles to watch

Hit Man A part-time police staffer starts posing undercover as a hitman, hoping to arrest potential clients. Matters are complicated when a woman hires him to kill her husband. Directed by Richard Linklater, and starring Glen Powell, whose charming breakthrough was in Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some, as the titular hitman, and Adria Arjona. (Netflix) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Vikram Mehra of Saregama: The music maker Under Paris A scary, satisfying shark attack film from Xavier Gens. In Paris, a super-shark is swimming in the Seine at the same time a triathlon is taking place. It's a race against time before the athletes are attacked by the creature. Starring Bérénice Bejo (The Artist), Nassim Lyes and Léa Léviant. (Netflix)

The Acolyte The Star Wars empire continues to expand on TV. The Acolyte is about a Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game) investigating a series of crimes with the help of a former Padawan (Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give). This eight-episode series looks more martial arts-heavy than usual for the franchise. Created by Leslye Headland and also starring Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen and Carrie-Anne Moss. (Disney+ Hotstar) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hierarchy Featuring Lee Chae-min (High Class, Crash Course in Romance) and Roh Jeong-eui (Dear M, Our Beloved Summer), the high school drama revolves around a student who is transferred on scholarship to the elite Jooshin High School, where rich kids study. Here everybody has a secret and the newcomer starts shaking things up. Directed by Bae Hyun-jin (Alchemy of Souls, Big Mouth), the other co-stars include Kim Jae-won, Ji Hye-won and Lee Won-jung. (Netflix)

Murina Tensions simmer in this 2021 Croatian film by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović right from the first scene, where two divers – Julija and her father, Ante – catch an eel. “Look how it bit itself to get free," someone tells Julija later, a stray comment that encapsulates the girl’s attempts to get out from under her domineering father’s shadow, as a visiting friend of Ante’s father seems to offer a way out. The lyrical scenes in the sea contrast nicely with the raw emotions that keep bubbling over. (MUBI)

Presumed Innocent Jake Gyllenhaal plays chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a colleague. Based on Scott Turow's novel of the same name, the first two episodes of the eight-part limited series drop on 12 June. The cast includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah and Peter Sarsgaard. The 1987 book was adapted into a film in 1990 starring Harrison Ford. (Apple TV+) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

