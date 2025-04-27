Lounge
Reliving India’s historic 1975 Hockey World Cup win
Arun Janardhan 4 min read 27 Apr 2025, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryA new book revisits the Indian hockey team’s first and last World Cup triumph, beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final to win the tournament
It was 50 years ago that India won—some argue—its most valuable hockey trophy, in the Kuala Lumpur World Cup. That underappreciated title—overshadowed by the more glamorous Olympic Games, and weakened by the diminishing importance of the sport itself—recently got a little bit of the limelight through a book.
