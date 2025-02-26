Designing a home that makes space for the humanity of the residents

I was recently reading a piece on an Indian project featured in Wallpaper magazine. The 12,000 sq. ft. residence displayed a multitude of craft and design interventions—the author describing it as an effort to bring “discovery into daily life". What struck me about the images is that for all the effort to stand out—and many high-cost housing projects now seem chiefly preoccupied by standing out—it had the pastel ubiquitousness of spaces created on a digital mood-board. Many projects display several of the same design flourishes, from curvaceous edges and soft tones to the excessive use of wall treatments and furniture that seems better suited to a gallery than a home. It was a space surfeited with design flourishes, where not a single wall or surface has been left to breathe. There was an element missing in it, a fundamental physical attribute: let’s call it gravity.

Gravity is that quality of rooting, in the context of design it is an element that forces the viewer to contend with the ground, its realities and limitations. It forces you to consider how people will navigate a space over the long term. When a project looks hyper-realistic, like an over-stylised world from a Philip K Dick novel, it’s hard to imagine what life within must look like. Where does an over designed space make room for its people, for the mess of daily life? What sort of effect does hyper-design have on its inhabitants? When the walls, floors, surfaces and every inch of space in your direct and peripheral vision is designed for stimulation, how do you rest? Where are the pauses that can be filled slowly, over time, with collected objects, with memories?

Design ought to consider the practice of living a little bit more than just the aesthetics of it. An amalgamation of expensive objects, art and fanciful detailing can add up to an Instagrammable space, but it does not add up to a well-designed one. Social media and design magazines have successfully enveloped the queries about ‘home’ around just aesthetics. But ‘home’ is an emotionally loaded place. Some of us fight for it with our lives, some of us run away from it, many of us are not safe within it. It may be where we’re meant to rest but it can be a place of danger and conflict. The pictures we see in magazines, edited and airbrushed to impractical perfection are at pains to remove the flesh and grime of daily living. As if we all wake up in a cloud and float from room to room, barely sitting on the stiff sofa, never dropping a glass of milk or putting up a child’s painting in the wrong place. There’s a dearth of life and excess of vulgar objectification. There is no sign of what the people intended as its residents may be like, no sign of their joys or pain, and one wonders where they go to rest their eyes, where in these complicated over designed spaces, is there calm for the senses? Where can you steal away from an interior designer’s exaggeration, like a sentence with too many adjectives.

