Designing a home that makes space for the humanity of the residents

Design ought to consider the practice of living a little bit more than just the aesthetics of it. An amalgamation of expensive objects, art and fanciful detailing can add up to an Instagrammable space, but it does not add up to a well-designed one. Social media and design magazines have successfully enveloped the queries about ‘home’ around just aesthetics. But ‘home’ is an emotionally loaded place. Some of us fight for it with our lives, some of us run away from it, many of us are not safe within it. It may be where we’re meant to rest but it can be a place of danger and conflict. The pictures we see in magazines, edited and airbrushed to impractical perfection are at pains to remove the flesh and grime of daily living. As if we all wake up in a cloud and float from room to room, barely sitting on the stiff sofa, never dropping a glass of milk or putting up a child’s painting in the wrong place. There’s a dearth of life and excess of vulgar objectification. There is no sign of what the people intended as its residents may be like, no sign of their joys or pain, and one wonders where they go to rest their eyes, where in these complicated over designed spaces, is there calm for the senses? Where can you steal away from an interior designer’s exaggeration, like a sentence with too many adjectives.