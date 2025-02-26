Designing a home that makes space for the humanity of the residents

I was recently reading a piece on an Indian project featured in Wallpaper magazine. The 12,000 sq. ft. residence displayed a multitude of craft and design interventions—the author describing it as an effort to bring “discovery into daily life". What struck me about the images is that for all the effort to stand out—and many high-cost housing projects now seem chiefly preoccupied by standing out—it had the pastel ubiquitousness of spaces created on a digital mood-board. Many projects display several of the same design flourishes, from curvaceous edges and soft tones to the excessive use of wall treatments and furniture that seems better suited to a gallery than a home. It was a space surfeited with design flourishes, where not a single wall or surface has been left to breathe. There was an element missing in it, a fundamental physical attribute: let’s call it gravity.
I was recently reading a piece on an Indian project featured in Wallpaper magazine. The 12,000 sq. ft. residence displayed a multitude of craft and design interventions—the author describing it as an effort to bring “discovery into daily life". What struck me about the images is that for all the effort to stand out—and many high-cost housing projects now seem chiefly preoccupied by standing out—it had the pastel ubiquitousness of spaces created on a digital mood-board. Many projects display several of the same design flourishes, from curvaceous edges and soft tones to the excessive use of wall treatments and furniture that seems better suited to a gallery than a home. It was a space surfeited with design flourishes, where not a single wall or surface has been left to breathe. There was an element missing in it, a fundamental physical attribute: let’s call it gravity.
Gravity is that quality of rooting, in the context of design it is an element that forces the viewer to contend with the ground, its realities and limitations. It forces you to consider how people will navigate a space over the long term. When a project looks hyper-realistic, like an over-stylised world from a Philip K Dick novel, it’s hard to imagine what life within must look like. Where does an over designed space make room for its people, for the mess of daily life? What sort of effect does hyper-design have on its inhabitants? When the walls, floors, surfaces and every inch of space in your direct and peripheral vision is designed for stimulation, how do you rest? Where are the pauses that can be filled slowly, over time, with collected objects, with memories?
Design ought to consider the practice of living a little bit more than just the aesthetics of it. An amalgamation of expensive objects, art and fanciful detailing can add up to an Instagrammable space, but it does not add up to a well-designed one. Social media and design magazines have successfully enveloped the queries about ‘home’ around just aesthetics. But ‘home’ is an emotionally loaded place. Some of us fight for it with our lives, some of us run away from it, many of us are not safe within it. It may be where we’re meant to rest but it can be a place of danger and conflict. The pictures we see in magazines, edited and airbrushed to impractical perfection are at pains to remove the flesh and grime of daily living. As if we all wake up in a cloud and float from room to room, barely sitting on the stiff sofa, never dropping a glass of milk or putting up a child’s painting in the wrong place. There’s a dearth of life and excess of vulgar objectification. There is no sign of what the people intended as its residents may be like, no sign of their joys or pain, and one wonders where they go to rest their eyes, where in these complicated over designed spaces, is there calm for the senses? Where can you steal away from an interior designer’s exaggeration, like a sentence with too many adjectives.
I have a complicated relationship with homes myself. I am always searching for calm, for spaces that can be relief, which invite me to relax. I’ve been an emotional gypsy all my life, in search of places that fit. Certain places give me a sense of joy, while in others I can feel like a twig being dashed about in the ocean. It is my wrought state that often allows me to understand just how important the emotional quotient of a space is.
Spaces can sometimes be rendered untenable by its people but often times that’s not the only reason. Which is why I don’t think of decor as the most important aspect of homemaking. This past week, my laptop and I have been moving around my new studio, looking for such a place of joy, a spot that encourages writing, contemplation, where the view is neither distracting nor completely empty. A squat chaarukasera, planter’s chair, from Kerala positioned on the balcony, looking out to the top of the almond tree right outside, is now my spot. The low seat of the chair allows a perspective that is only of the green treetops and nothing of the street. And so, every time I have to write something, I leave behind the table and desk, and sit in this reclined armchair, with the laptop perched on my lap. For anyone else, it might have been an uncomfortable stance and place. For me, it works.
One of my favourite songs at the moment is called A Lasting Place by rap artist Loyle Carner. I love that line. The feeling of home, of a space that can fit us in, should be of a lasting place, somewhere you feel rested, somewhere that allows your spine to relax and fall into. In order to facilitate that, a designer must make space for the humanity of their clients. There have to be corners for their discomfort, a sunlit place for them to cry in the open but without being seen. Spaces that are only about discovery are like galleries, which is how I think of some of the houses I read about. They seem like theatrical computer-generated sets focused on highlighting objects, exhibitionist platforms that are meant for an audience not a family. Gravity means accepting our limitations, accepting that that you cannot fly. That is itself a great starting point for the design of a home.
Manju Sara Rajan is an editor, arts manager and author who divides her time between Kottayam and Bengaluru.