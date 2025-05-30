Neeraj Ghaywan on ‘Homebound’: ‘If I don’t tell my stories, who will?’
Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, is a work of deep empathy
Neeraj Ghaywan returned to Cannes 10 years after his debut feature film Masaan premiered there. Homebound, his sophomore feature, which premiered to heartfelt applause and tears at the festival on 21 May, follows two young men in rural India—Muhammed Shoaib Ali, played by Ishaan Khatter, and Chandan Kumar, played by Vishal Jethwa—determined to escape a life marked with bigotry and poverty.