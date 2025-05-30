Neeraj Ghaywan on ‘Homebound’: ‘If I don’t tell my stories, who will?’

Shoaib’s father wants him to take up a menial job in Dubai, where he won’t be looked at askance on the basis of his religion, and Chandan’s family is willing to go to great lengths to ensure he can pursue a career or education outside their village. But to the two friends, a police uniform represents a shortcut to the respect they’ve always been denied. So along with two million other young hopefuls, they take the qualifying state exam for a constable position. But when police recruitment is put on hold, they must scramble to figure out Plan B.