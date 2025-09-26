What to watch this week: ‘Homebound’, ‘Slow Horses’ and more

Homebound Two young men, one Dalit, the other Muslim, face various challenges while deriving strength from their deep friendship. This Hindi film by Neeraj Ghaywan, based on an article by Basharat Peer, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. (In theatres)

A still from ‘Slow Horses’.

Slow Horses It must be wonderful to be a fan of Slow Horses. Where other shows take years to return, this British spy series has cranked out four seasons since starting in 2022. A fifth premieres this week, with Gary Oldman, delightfully disgusting as ever, in the lead. (Apple TV+)

A still from 'House of Guinness'.

House of Guinness Steven Knight, creator of the much-admired British gangster show Peaky Blinders, returns with a new series. This too is a period drama, exploring the impact of the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness on his brewery empire and his family. Directed by Tom Shankland and Mounia Akl. (Netflix)

A still from 'One Battle After Another'.

One Battle After Another Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will be Blood, Phantom Thread) returns with a work of tremendous energy and ambition. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, a former anarchist trying to keep his teenage daughter Willa safe from a corrupt military official, in an America that’s spiralling out of control. This is the second Anderson film adapted from a Thomas Pynchon novel; it’s based on Vineland (1990). Also starring Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, Wood Harris and Alana Haim. The score is by regular Anderson collaborator Jonny Greenwood. (In theatres)