What to watch this week: ‘Hope’, ‘Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?’ and more

Na Hong-jin’s ‘Hope’ barrels into theatres, Japan has forgotten Kōji Yakusho, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published23 Oct 2026, 11:00 AM IST
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A scene from 'Hope'.
A scene from 'Hope'.

Hope

An unexpected release for this action thriller by Na Hong-jin. Starring Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. (In theatres)

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A scene from 'Love in Disguise'.

Love in Disguise

In this Korean comedy series, a young woman goes undercover to gather information on a corporate heir. Starring Seol In-ah and Im Si-wan. (Amazon Prime)

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Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Udta Teer'.

Udta Teer

Ayushmann Khurrana headlines this comedy about a Pakistani spy who develops amnesia and starts believing he’s an Indian counter-terrorism agent. Co-starring Sara Ali Khan, and directed by Akash A. Kaushik. (In theatres)

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A still from 'Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?'

Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?

In this Japanese comedy, Gen Takasegawa (Kōji Yakusho), a famous actor, returns to his home country to find out everyone there has forgotten him because of a vaccine side effect. (Netflix)

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Shriyam Bhagnani in 'Sumo Didi'.

Sumo Didi

This Hindi sports film tells the true story of Hetal Dave (Shriyam Bhagnani), India’s first and only female sumo wrestler. Directed by Jayant Rohatgi. (Zee5)

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A scene from 'Dorothy'.

Dorothy

One of the best films of the year comes to streaming. Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy is richly allusive and kinetic, Bruce Lee rubbing shoulders with Bharathiraja, Coenesque black comedy with Madurai rowdyism. Subbu (Sananth) and Karthi (Rishikanth) grow up reluctant rowdies, continually reminding each other how men can’t show weakness, admit to feelings, or appear in any way soft. There are plenty of surprises, and Dorothy doesn’t shy away from painting Tamil cinema and broader culture as queer-phobic. (Netflix)

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