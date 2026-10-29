The comfort of horror cinema in a frightening world

I wish this column was scary.
I wish this column was scary.
There. I typed it. If you know Obsession, you know I’ve been rash. Curry Barker’s sensational hit—the biggest success of 2026—streams on JioHotstar from 30 October, just in time for Halloween. In the film, a young man’s desire to be loved becomes a supernatural nightmare. That premise can fit inside a fortune cookie. People, however, are a messier fit. The one who makes the wish does not consider that the object of his desires may herself, well, object.
There. I typed it. If you know Obsession, you know I’ve been rash. Curry Barker’s sensational hit—the biggest success of 2026—streams on JioHotstar from 30 October, just in time for Halloween. In the film, a young man’s desire to be loved becomes a supernatural nightmare. That premise can fit inside a fortune cookie. People, however, are a messier fit. The one who makes the wish does not consider that the object of his desires may herself, well, object.
I wished, initially, to frighten you with recommendations. I wished I could tell you that horror is having a glorious moment, that it has become the most adventurous corner of cinema, where audacious auteurs are taking risks, newcomers are making spectacular debuts and audiences are happily paying to have their nerves shredded.
All of that is true. But writing that would be too easy.
The problem with wishing for a scary column in 2026 is that the world has become so thoroughly terrifying that fiction is struggling to keep up. Wars threaten to escalate. Democracies wobble. Artificial intelligence is simultaneously promising to solve our problems while creating an entirely new category of existential dread. You can invent a monster, but how do you compete with the daily news?
Consider Weapons, Zach Cregger’s magnificently deranged film about seventeen third-graders who mysteriously run away from their homes at 2:17 one morning. The film leaves most questions unanswered, but delivers a finale of bloody, boisterous beauty. The evil Aunt Gladys, who enslaved and tormented the children, finds herself pursued by the very youngsters she has controlled. They swarm after her, shrieking, chasing, literally tearing her apart. The neighbourhood becomes a playground for righteous vengeance.
This is preposterous. This is excessive. It is also enormously satisfying.
That satisfaction is the point. The real world rarely provides such neat endings. Evil does not get chased down the street by its victims. The powerful do not find themselves held accountable by the people they have exploited. In horror, however, we can demand a reckoning, even if it involves a small army of furious children and a significant amount of blood.
This is the paradox of the genre. The more frightening the world becomes, the more comforting it can be to visit a cinema and watch something even worse happen to somebody else.
Horror has always reflected the anxieties of its age. The monsters of early cinema embodied fears of modernity, and the outsider. Atomic-age creatures gave physical form to the consequences of scientific hubris. The Cold War brought paranoia and invasion. In later decades, demonic possessions and haunted domestic spaces made the family itself a site of terror. Jordan Peele’s Get Out, for instance, found horror in the liberal declarations of racial tolerance and the ugly prejudices lurking beneath. Horror has always understood that the scariest monsters are rarely imaginary.
Today's crop is as revealing. Obsession turns romantic longing into a grotesque study of possession, asking what happens when the desire to be loved becomes the desire to control. Backrooms, born of internet folklore, turns empty corridors and anonymous office spaces into an existential nightmare. The horror here is not merely that you might get lost. It is that the world might be fundamentally meaningless, and you might never find your way out.
Indian horror, too, is trying to articulate our own fears. The brilliant Mammootty film Bramayugam (SonyLiv) wraps its dread in the suffocating atmosphere of folklore, caste and domination. The Amazon series Khauf brings terror into a women's hostel, where the anxieties of living in a world that routinely makes women feel unsafe become part of the horror. These are stories about power, vulnerability and the systems that make fear a daily fact of life.
Horror is having a moment. Freed from the burdens of franchise continuity and prestige respectability, filmmakers are experimenting with structure, sound, violence, perspective and the limits of audience endurance. The genre can be intimate or operatic, cerebral or gloriously stupid. It can make a social argument while making you jump out of your seat. Few genres offer such a generous playground for the formally adventurous.
There is, moreover, something reassuring about the act of being frightened on purpose. It feels curious to see viewers, especially women, devouring grisly true-crime shows, often before bedtime, consuming violence that seems too plausible in their own lives. Yet the appeal is understandable. The story has boundaries. The danger has a name. There are even happy or heroic endings. Real life is rarely as obliging.
Horror offers a similar bargain. For ninety or so minutes, we can playact our nightmares. We can confront the monster, survive the apocalypse, witness the revenge and return to our lives with the peculiar satisfaction of having endured something awful without actually having to endure it.
Which brings me back to my wish.
I wished for a scary column because I wanted to recommend films and shows that would make you sleep with the lights on. Alas, the horror movies aren’t the frightening bit. We enter the dark to confront our fears, hoping that by the time the credits roll, the monster will be dead, the curse broken, the children safe. It is only after we emerge that we check our phones and read the news.
Happy Halloween, dear reader. Be careful what you wish for.
Streaming tip of the week:
For horror shows, I’d recommend the superb Widow’s Bay on Apple TV and the entertaining Carrie remake on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile Netflix has its own horror selection with The Haunting Of Hill House, The Fall Of The House Of Usher, and the underrated French series Marianne.
Raja Sen is a critic, screenwriter and columnist. His first play, a murder mystery called The Simla Affair, recently opened in Delhi. He is currently writing a horror film.