The comfort of horror cinema in a frightening world

There. I typed it. If you know Obsession, you know I’ve been rash. Curry Barker’s sensational hit—the biggest success of 2026—streams on JioHotstar from 30 October, just in time for Halloween. In the film, a young man’s desire to be loved becomes a supernatural nightmare. That premise can fit inside a fortune cookie. People, however, are a messier fit. The one who makes the wish does not consider that the object of his desires may herself, well, object.