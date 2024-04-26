How Indian artists reinvented Impressionism
It was in 1991-92, while studying at École des Beaux-Arts, Paris, that Atul Dodiya first saw Impressionist masterpieces by artists such as Claude Monet, Edouard Manet, Auguste Renoir and Edgar Degas at the Musée d’Orsay. Before that, he had only seen reproductions of these paintings while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in art at the Sir J.J. School of Art in Mumbai. “As arts students in India in the 1970s-80s, we learnt so much from these masters but were unable to view even a single one of these original paintings. We only knew of them through reproductions, or if someone showed 35mm slides," says Dodiya, a leading contemporary artist who is currently showing his solo, I Know You. I do. O’ Stranger, at the Galerie Templon, Paris.
His exhibition coincides with an important milestone in art history—2024 marks 150 years since the first Impressionist exhibition was held in Paris. Dodiya reflects on that moment when he first entered the Musée d’Orsay, which has one of the largest collections of works by Impressionist artists. The ground floor featured a work by Honoré Daumier, who painted life on the street and in the train carriage. “His work was not entirely Impressionist, but was along those lines. On display on the upper floor of the museum was the controversial work Le Dejeuner sur l’herbe (The Luncheon on the Grass) by Edouard Manet," he recalls. The large oil on canvas, painted between 1862-63, featured a nude female with two fully-dressed men, while on a picnic somewhere in rural France.
It was not just the large works that impacted Dodiya but also small-scale landscapes by Monet, Camille Pissarro and Alfred Sisley. “I continue to visit the museum during every visit to Paris," he says. “I take profound delight in the way these artists painted. There is a lifelike quality, and yet the rendering isn’t rooted in realism. Rendering is one thing and transforming is another. In these works, we can see the transformation of life, light and time, which is very critical to Impressionism." He isn't the only Indian artist to have learnt from and been inspired by the Impressionists.
AN ACT OF REBELLION
What makes Impressionist artists so popular across the world—including in India—150 years after they first exhibited at the studio of photographer Nadar in Paris? To understand this, one has to look at the history of this movement, which was rooted in an act of rebellion. In the middle of the 19th century, a jury of artists from the Académie des Beaux-Arts would select artworks and award medals as part of its official exhibition Salon de Paris. In 1874, however, artists such as Monet, Degas and Pissarro decided to organise an exhibition that didn’t subscribe to the style of academic realism—rooted in Biblical and mythological themes—preferred by the Salon. So, 30 artists, who collectively called themselves the Société Anonyme des Artistes Peintres, Sculpteurs et Graveurs, came together in this landmark show, which heralded the birth of Impressionism as a movement.