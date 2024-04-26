How Indian artists reinvented Impressionism

If she had to choose one artist who continues to actively impact her work, it would be Manet. “He is one of the greatest painters to work with the colour black and its many tones. I think about the richness and audacity of black in my own work," says Biraaj. Last year, she saw the exhibition Manet/Degas, which explored the complex relationship between the two Impressionists, at the MET, New York. “As a contemporary artist interested in working between painting and sculpture, Manet’s painting The Dead Christ with Angels especially moves me. There is something so monumental about this painting. The central figure has an immense gravity and weight. To be able to translate paint into this tactile, living thing is a skill that Impressionists were proficient in, and I hope to emulate in my own work."