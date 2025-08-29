Breaking the cycle: How parents can manage attacks of exam stress

The exam season is upon us. Like they do every year, thousands of children across the country will appear for formal assessments. As my daughter and her friends gear up for their debut half-yearly exams—in some schools in the National Capital Region (NCR), marked evaluations start only after middle school—I have come to a sad realisation. Millennial parents are not as cool as we like to think we are. Instead of steering clear of the long legacy of Indian parents hyperventilating about examinations, we seem to have added a unique stamp to this exercise.

Back in the day, our parents opted for a negative motivation strategy by quoting examples of outstanding students from their immediate environment—a cousin or a neighbour’s child. We have taken this further by scouring hundreds of WhatsApp and social media groups to cite from. There also seems to be an amnesia about our own exam days when long lost relatives would call on the landline every single day of preparatory leave to check on us. “Maths paar lag gaya toh jeevan safal ho jaayega! (Your life will be made if you succeed at maths)" one aunt had remarked to me. Sadly, these nosey parkers still exist. However, instead of learning from past experiences and standing as a wall between them and the kids, we are bringing in more noise into their lives.

“My father has formed a social media group with his office colleagues. They discuss strategies at all hours on ways in which I can maximise my revision time. Some even send flow charts and venn diagrams on exam efficiency. No one asks what works for me! Meanwhile my mom has started subscribing to websites that suggest rituals and pujas to guarantee success in exams. I feel more triggered by these messages than by the syllabus," says 13-year-old A.K., a class VIII student in Gurugram. Maybe it is time that at least one generation of parents breaks free of past convention in their children’s learning journey.

For some time now, mental health advocates such as the Mariwala Health Initiative (MHI)—a not-for-profit specialising in mental health endeavours—have been pushing for evaluation of the very system itself. “Stress reduction should not be a crisis response. The education system should be such that undue pressure is not created in the first place, and there are choices available at every step," says Raj Mariwala.

However, until those changes come about, it is time for us adults to take a deep breath and modify our own behaviour. For starters, tell yourself, exams are not a test of your parenting skills—your children’s results neither validate nor nullify your place in their lives. Our role is to offer a support system and not act as a co-examinee. Instead of asking an entire neighbourhood for advice, listen to your child’s rhythms, fall back on verified books and resources to make this time easier for them. And yet if the pressure gets too much for you, refer to helplines such as TELE-Manas and iCall, funded by MHI, which has counselling for both parents and children all year round. There is also an email address that you can write to.

Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist, founder-director, Gateway of Healing, urges parents to recognise a child’s learning pattern. Not every child feels stressed, in fact some are rather understimulated. “Use graphic novels or humorous books that show characters struggling with boredom, zoning out in class, or procrastinating, and still finding their way back," she suggests. Adults often tend to project anxiety under the guise of motivation. You could read, along with the kids, light humorous books about the Indian parenting style and generational expectations—such as Laugh & Learn by Delhi-based psychiatrist Samir Parikh— to offer relief and perspective instead of a lecture teeming with tips.

Look for books that de-centre academics as identity. Instead of publications that solve exam stress, focus on ones where the central character has a life outside academics. “Think of low-effort reads that don’t directly talk about exams or stress, but soothe the system through rhythm, design, and visual experience. Think of them as nervous system balancers. Some examples include Zen Shorts and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse," elaborates Tugnait. “I would also suggest Big Nate by Lincoln Peirce, a set of light-hearted comics that emphasise creativity and effort over everything else. The Book of Mistakes by Corinna Luyken illustrates how errors lead to creativity and growth, reinforcing a safe-tofail home culture."

If you need to get involved in the exam prep, it is advisable to be a collaborator on strategies that suit a child’s temperament. You could refer the kids to books such as Hachette School Survival Handbook on ways to manage time and study smart. The publication features several focus exercises to improve concentration. One exercise states: “Take a book, any book, and count the words in any one paragraph. Then, count them again, to be sure that you have counted them correctly. After a few times, do so with two paragraphs. When this becomes easy, count the words of a whole page. Do the counting mentally and only with your eyes, without pointing your finger at each word." It would be wise to highlight that good prep should not be confined to the exams alone, but is all about making small changes to the study routine—such as employing effective note-taking techniques including the Cornell Method, Outlining, Mapping and Charting. For instance, in the Cornell Method, you need to divide a sheet of paper into three sections, one section each for the cue column, the note-taking section and the summary section.

Allow your kids to form their own community instead of cutting them off from friends and peers during prep time. “Group studies are fun and effective. There are numerous benefits of studying with a group—you can learn faster with friends, compare notes and points, clear your doubts and evaluate your study plans," states Hachette School Survival Handbook.

It is said that the average concentration span of an individual is 25-30 minutes. So, take a break together—read comics for fun, play badminton or tennis for an hour, or have a non-academics related conversation. Think back to how you felt when your parents cut off cable TV during exams. No one failed a test for blowing off a bit of steam while engaging in sports, chatting with friends or indulging in a tiny bit of screen time. “I want to ask my parents how they would feel if I banned OTT channels or WhatsApp chats for them every time they had a deadline or appraisal presentations at work," says A.K. “I would like them to give the adult within a short vacation during exam time." Wiser words have not been spoken.

Raising Parents is a monthly column about art culture ideas to inspire both children and adults.