Breaking the cycle: How parents can manage attacks of exam stress

If you need to get involved in the exam prep, it is advisable to be a collaborator on strategies that suit a child’s temperament. You could refer the kids to books such as Hachette School Survival Handbook on ways to manage time and study smart. The publication features several focus exercises to improve concentration. One exercise states: “Take a book, any book, and count the words in any one paragraph. Then, count them again, to be sure that you have counted them correctly. After a few times, do so with two paragraphs. When this becomes easy, count the words of a whole page. Do the counting mentally and only with your eyes, without pointing your finger at each word." It would be wise to highlight that good prep should not be confined to the exams alone, but is all about making small changes to the study routine—such as employing effective note-taking techniques including the Cornell Method, Outlining, Mapping and Charting. For instance, in the Cornell Method, you need to divide a sheet of paper into three sections, one section each for the cue column, the note-taking section and the summary section.