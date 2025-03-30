Lounge
The ambitious and ambiguous rise of Huawei as a telecom giant
Sundeep Khanna 6 min read 30 Mar 2025, 02:46 PM IST
SummaryThis story of Chinese entrepreneur Ren Zhengfei, and the empire he built, is rich in details but short on sharp insights
Washington Post technology reporter Eva Dou’s House of Huawei promises to unravel the enigma of the Chinese telecom titan Ren Zhengfei, and how he built the world’s largest telecommunications equipment company by revenue. That it ends up more like a diligent history lesson than a sharp expose isn’t entirely Dou’s fault.
