The ambitious and ambiguous rise of Huawei as a telecom giant

Dou’s book is at its best when dealing with Ren’s daughter Meng Wanzhou, the woman who would become the centre of a geopolitical battle following her 2018 arrest in Canada at the request of the US on charges related to violating Iran sanctions. Chosen by Ren to replace him as one of the company’s four vice-chairs, Meng became the global face of the company. Her trial, played out against the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic and the eventual resolution of the crisis through a deferred prosecution agreement in 2021, is recounted with all the trappings of a thriller. Dou explores at length the diplomatic crisis this created between China, Canada and the US, while taking an empathetic look at the impact on Meng, a thoughtful and tough woman who once told a group of students that “the coming days are not endless, and our choices determine our future".