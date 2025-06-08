Two films show our present is the future we once feared
‘Humans in the Loop’ and ‘Taak’ are rooted in real-life premises, where the tech burdens fall on the marginalised
If Hindi films often turn to dystopia to grapple with technological dread, then filmmakers Udit Khurana and Aranya Sahay chart a more unsettling course—rooting their narratives in real-life premises. For Khurana, the starting point for Taak lay in 2020 headlines that detailed how Chandigarh’s sanitation workers were being forced to wear GPS-enabled tracking watches under the guise of efficiency. Sahay’s Humans in the Loop on the other hand, draws from reporting that illuminated the invisible workforce sustaining artificial intelligence: indigenous women employed in data-labelling offices set up by tech companies across rural India. Both films don’t imagine the future as much as reveal the overlooked realities of the present where the burdens of surveillance and automation fall most heavily on marginalised lives.