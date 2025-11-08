Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai's bold experiments with long sentences

The tango in the title of Krasznahorkai’s novel, along with the setting he conjures up, summoned to me this sublime image of the Dance of Death, a performance that blurs the boundary between creation and destruction, natural and supernatural, human and otherworldly. In this vision of the end of days, to quote Krasznahorkai from his Paris Review interview once again, “Everyone is a fictional person and, at the same time, a real person." Satantango is, by any objective measure, one of the most stupendous debut novels a writer could hope to write. But not so for Krasznahorkai. As he said later, he was unhappy with the book, which led him to write a second novel, and more, over the years.