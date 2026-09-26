‘Hunkkaar’ review: Overcrowded but quietly determined series finishes strong

Mehra and Marfatia take all the characters seriously; everyone makes an impression. But for a six-episode series, this feels like too much diligence. The scenes with Jasleen burying her childhood hurt and Bhalerao caring for his dismissive, ageing lawyer father are well played by Shaikh and Ayub, but not strictly necessary; the same for Vipin Sharma as the missing boy’s anguished father. It makes for a richer show, but also a less focused one. It doesn’t help that the filmmaking is largely unengaging. It’s shot in the flat, practical manner of most JioHotstar shows. There’s very little effort to find inventive visual solutions; surely directors can find new ways of indicating ‘social media frenzy’ besides posts and hashtags popping up against the backdrop of a city. The one set piece—an early morning raid on Baapji’s premises—lacks any real heat. There are so many overhead shots I think there must be some obvious metaphor I’m missing.