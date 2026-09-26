‘Hunkkaar’ review: Overcrowded but quietly determined series finishes strong

A young woman and her parents are at a police station. They’re trying to file a complaint, but the officer they’re speaking to is distracted. Another cop comes by with a box of sweets, says they’re from Saburi, that Baapji makes them with his own hands. The family are offered these as well; the daughter is uncomfortable but is told it’s aashirvaad. She tells the officer again that she wants to report a crime done to her. Badsaluki, she says first, then corrects that to zabardasti. The perpetrator is Baapji. There’s a temple bell, a cry of ‘Baapji ki jai’, and we go into the opening credits.
This is an effective opening in so many ways. It shows us the hold Baapji (Raghubir Yadav) has over this Madhya Pradesh town, not just ordinary citizens but cops, lawyers, lawmakers. It also shows the complicated relationship the family has with Baapji; 17-year-old Meenu (Aneet Padda), who studied there for years until she was abused, refuses the sweet until it’s thrust in her hand, but her father, Dharampal (Rajesh Sharma), accepts it instictively. The cop saying “apne haathon se banaate hain” must be especially triggering for Meenu (in a later episode, we see Baapji hand-roll sweets). Finally, Meenu’s parsing of painful language anticipates the long legal fight to come, where her testimony carries almost unbearable weight.
Hunkkaar: The Roar, a six-episode series on JioHotstar, isn’t always dynamic or artistically bold. But it’s always purposeful. Initially, I couldn’t understand why the series kept introducing more subplots and characters instead of spending time with the Rawat family. Yet, with a few exceptions, these serve to illustrate what Meenu’s lawyer, Bhalerao (Mohd Zeeshan Ayub), terms an “industrial rape complex”. The steady accumulation of detail starts to pay dividends in the latter half of the series, culminating in a perfectly calibrated final episode.
Daayra, released last week, showed the difficulties in registering a rape case in a timely manner so that the perpetrators might be brought to justice (the film, unfortunately, also suggests that custodial killings are often the only way justice can be achieved). Hunkkaar, created by Heeraz Marfatia and Nitya Mehra, has a more nuanced argument to make. The officer in charge of Meenu’s case, ACP Jasleen Singh (Fatima Sana Shaikh), is green but determined. So is her lawyer, Bhalerao, who takes up the case pro-bono. Her parents are entirely supportive. The media is, at least partly, on her side. Despite all this, it’s an excruciating battle.
The show carefully builds up Baapji’s toxic world, which somewhat resembles the fiefdom of Asaram Bapu, the immensely powerful godman who was sentenced to life in a rape case in 2018. After Baapji’s arrest, his lieutenant (Zoya Hussain), and his loose cannon of a son, Kashyap (Veen Harsh), vie for power. Meanwhile, a popular news anchor, Amitabh (Arjun Mathur), is trying to nail Baapji and send his ratings through the roof. Then there’s a whole host of secondary characters. There’s Baapji’s lawyer (Ram Kapoor), various employees, and a number of victims. There’s a sweet boy Meenu meets in army school. There’s a subplot with a junior cop and a missing child. And there’s Jasleen’s own trauma, and her brother serving jail time.
Mehra and Marfatia take all the characters seriously; everyone makes an impression. But for a six-episode series, this feels like too much diligence. The scenes with Jasleen burying her childhood hurt and Bhalerao caring for his dismissive, ageing lawyer father are well played by Shaikh and Ayub, but not strictly necessary; the same for Vipin Sharma as the missing boy’s anguished father. It makes for a richer show, but also a less focused one. It doesn’t help that the filmmaking is largely unengaging. It’s shot in the flat, practical manner of most JioHotstar shows. There’s very little effort to find inventive visual solutions; surely directors can find new ways of indicating ‘social media frenzy’ besides posts and hashtags popping up against the backdrop of a city. The one set piece—an early morning raid on Baapji’s premises—lacks any real heat. There are so many overhead shots I think there must be some obvious metaphor I’m missing.
What Hunkkaar does well is quietly go about showing how the justice apparatus (and society at large) makes it extremely difficult for anyone, but especially women, to raise their voice against the powerful in India. There’s always a mob ready to be activated, a public happy to manipulated. Standing up to this, the show points out, may be the right thing to do, but it isn’t the sensible or safe option. The three protagonists—Meenu, Jasleen and Bhalerao—are cut from the same cloth: quiet, furious, determined. Even Amitabh, after a chastening fall, imbibes some of their stubborn courage. I was reminded at times of Spotlight, another film about a network of sexual abuse brought down by individuals calmly doing their jobs.
There are so many compelling acting moments: Sharma’s shame when he talks about getting his daughter’s admission done in Baapji’s school all those years ago; Ayyub taking a sip of tea from his father’s unfinished cup. I like a villain who’s in the shadows, and there’s arguably a bit too much of Baapji through the series, but Yadav’s benign countenance contorting into a rictus of hate in the last episode is something to behold. And there’s Padda, who shot this before Saiyaara, her feature debut. Through the six episodes, Meenu remains a cypher, a scared but determined girl trying her best to stay afloat. Then, at the end, she takes the stand, and all the emotion pours out. It’s a risk, holding Meenu back till this moment, but Padda makes it pay off brilliantly. If Saiyaara hadn’t already happened, people would be falling over themselves to say, she’s going to be a star.
'Hunkkaar’ is on JioHotstar.
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