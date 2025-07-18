What to watch this week: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, ‘Tanvi the Great’

I Know What You Did Last Summer This franchise extension, the fourth film in the series, should test the limits of 1990s nostalgia (does anyone really care to see Freddie Prinze Jr. now?). Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt reprise their roles from the 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer. Their characters are sought out by a new bunch of youngsters who’ve inadvertently killed someone and are now getting threatening messages. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who’s written the film with Sam Lansky. (In theatres)

Advertisement

A still from 'Untamed'.

Untamed A woman is found dead in Yosemite National Park. Agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) suspects it might not be a mere accident. Untamed is a thriller series created by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and Elle Smith (The Marsh King’s Daughter). Also starring Sam Neill, Wilson Bethel, Rosemarie DeWitt and Lily Santiago. (Netflix)

Advertisement

A still from 'Tanvi the Great'.

Tanvi the Great Tanvi (Shubhangi Dutt), a 21-year-old with autism, decides to join the army. She’s helped in this by her mother (Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather, a former colonel (Anupam Kher). Directed by Kher. (In theatres)



A still from 'Apocalypse in the Tropics'.

Advertisement