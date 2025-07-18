Subscribe

What to watch this week: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, ‘Tanvi the Great’

A film about an autistic woman joining the army, a key ‘90s horror franchise returns, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published18 Jul 2025, 01:22 PM IST
A still from 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.
A still from 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

This franchise extension, the fourth film in the series, should test the limits of 1990s nostalgia (does anyone really care to see Freddie Prinze Jr. now?). Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt reprise their roles from the 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer. Their characters are sought out by a new bunch of youngsters who’ve inadvertently killed someone and are now getting threatening messages. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who’s written the film with Sam Lansky. (In theatres)

A still from 'Untamed'.

Untamed

A woman is found dead in Yosemite National Park. Agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) suspects it might not be a mere accident. Untamed is a thriller series created by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and Elle Smith (The Marsh King’s Daughter). Also starring Sam Neill, Wilson Bethel, Rosemarie DeWitt and Lily Santiago. (Netflix)

A still from 'Tanvi the Great'.

 

Tanvi the Great

Tanvi (Shubhangi Dutt), a 21-year-old with autism, decides to join the army. She’s helped in this by her mother (Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather, a former colonel (Anupam Kher). Directed by Kher. (In theatres)
 

A still from 'Apocalypse in the Tropics'.
Apocalypse in the Tropics

A 2024 film that tracks the increasing influence of the evangelical movement in Brazil and its effect on the country’s politics. Petra Costa’s documentary gains access to conservative televangelist Silas Malafaia, a key supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last year. (Netflix)

