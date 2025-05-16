Social reform amidst a sea of poppies
SummaryVivek Chaudhary ‘I Poppy’, which won best international feature at Hot Docs, offers a sobering portrait of a rebel
Vivek Chaudhary’s I, Poppy is a ruminative film on poppy cultivation and the insidious way the process in India is tied to exploitation more than growth. It throws light on government policies, which issues licences for opium poppy cultivation and buys back the produce at Centre-decided rates, and outlines the helplessness of farmers and their vulnerability to corruption. The filmmaker, however, inspects the social malaise through a personal dynamic. At the heart of I, Poppy lies Vardibai, a Rajasthan-based poppy farmer and her iron-willed, schoolteacher son, Mangilal.