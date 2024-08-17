The lovely, mysterious cracking of ‘I Saw The TV Glow’

It was the egg crack heard around the world—even if most viewers then didn’t know what they were hearing. Hacker Thomas Anderson awakes to find himself in an egg-shaped pod, covered in a sticky fluid. As he sees for the first time, terrified and disoriented, the wasteland of the real world, he’s freed of the tubes attached to his flesh and carried away. When he wakes this time, he’s no longer Tom Anderson. His egg has cracked, and he’s transformed as Neo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When Lana and Lilly Wachowski made The Matrix in 1999, they had not yet come out as transgender. Yet, many in the trans community could recognise in this wildly successful sci-fi film an allegory. They saw signs in the androgynous rebel fighter Switch (initially conceived as a man in the in the real world and a woman in the Matrix), the metaphor of the red pill (Premarin, a hormone therapy tablet, was maroon), and Agent Smith’s deadnaming of Neo. The process of Neo realising the falsity of the Matrix and acknowledging his true self is the egg crack—a commonly used term for the moment when a person realises they are trans.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Also read: ‘Vedaa’ review: Fighting caste violence with righteous violence The media landscape has changed tremendously in the 25 years since the release of the Wachowskis’ film, with increasingly nuanced and personal representations of trans experiences. Unlike The Matrix, which only started being written about widely as an allegory years after its release, I Saw The TV Glow (available on Amazon Prime to rent) has been described by director Jane Schoenbrun from the time of its Sundance 2024 premiere as being specifically about the egg crack. In a note on the A24 website, they wrote: “Four summers ago I started hormones, changed my name, and wrote the screenplay for I Saw the TV Glow. I was attempting to make sense of the vast and sudden chasm that had opened underneath my feet in the aftermath of my egg crack. The freefall of utter precarity. Of one life that never felt real ending, and a new one struggling to begin." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I Saw The TV Glow begins with dreamy unreality and ends with necessary struggle. It’s a shattering, haunting work, so unlike the explanation-driven American cinema of today that it seems to invent its own language. The first shot tracks down a street at night covered in luminous chalk sketches, tinkling music from an ice-cream van glowing in the distance, everything a deep, deep blue. Then we see a young boy in one of the houses, sitting alone in the dark watching a show called “The Pink Opaque". The next scene is the boy with other children inside a large billowing tent, dream pop playing, the brightly coloured walls gently enveloping him just as we cut to the title credit.

One day at school, the boy, Owen (played by Ian Foreman, and later by Justice Smith), who’s in seventh grade, sees Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine), older by two years, reading an episode guide to “The Pink Opaque". He starts sneaking out to watch the show—a YA series about two teenage girls with a psychic connection who fight monsters sent by a moon-faced supervillain—at her place every week. Both kids are troubled, withdrawn and, in their limited interaction with the outside world, painfully awkward. Maddy eventually comes out to him as lesbian. “Do you like girls? Boys?" she asks Owen. “I think that I like TV shows" is his revealing answer.

“The Pink Opaque" resembles a shoestring riff on Buffy The Vampire Slayer, but it’s the only meaningful thing in Owen and Maddy’s lives. Its cancellation sends them into a spiral. Maddy skips town. Owen watches the disturbing, unresolved final episode—in which one of the girls is buried alive by Mr. Melancholy—and panics. We see, from his stepfather’s point of view, Owen’s head buried in the TV set, sparks flying, shouting “This isn’t my home." It’s an incredibly disturbing image, which speaks to the disorientation someone might feel as they come to terms with having to sever themselves from the life they’ve led (“I don’t want to leave my home," Owen says tearfully when Maddy encourages him to run away). “Being inside the egg is comfortable," Emily St James wrote in a Vox piece about The Matrix and her journey as a trans woman. “And leaving the egg is a lot of work, a lot of painful, grinding work that many people would rather avoid." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Every year, critical consensus settles on a film or two to attach with the loaded descriptor “Lynchian". I Saw The TV Glow is the first film that clearly exists in a post-Twin Peaks: The Return world. The 18-episode third season, aired in 2017, revived David Lynch’s cult 1990s series while refusing to give in to easy nostalgia—not unlike Schoenbrun with their film. I Saw The TV Glow has musical performances like the ones in The Return. There’s a primal scream like the one Laura Palmer emits. Both—arguably—end unresolved. Schoenbrun also seems to instinctively arrive at a Lynchian kind of dread. There’s an elemental horror in Smith’s wobbly, halting speech, in the cartoon squiggles he vomits after the TV incident, and in the cratered moon-face of Mr. Melancholy.

Yet, I Saw The TV Glow is also achingly beautiful. Schoenbrun and cinematographer Eric K. Yue use saturated colours and shimmers of neon the way Gregg Araki, a pioneer of New Queer Cinema, did in the 1990s. The shoegaze-leaning soundtrack and score by Alex G have a narcotic effect. It all reminded me of the Emily St James piece, which describes being in the “egg" as “muffled…hazy and translucent".