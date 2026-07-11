‘Idhayam Murali’ review: Nostalgia only carries this romantic drama so far

Aakash Baskaran’s Idhayam Murali (also marketed as Idhayam Murali—The One Side) doesn’t have such lofty ambitions. It is happy to coast along with nostalgia, pop aesthetics and tolerable comedy. Written by Baskaran and Ramana Girivasan, it stars Murali’s son, Atharvaa, as Idhaya, a spiritual successor to his father in Idhayam. The film begins in space, where an Indian astronaut is on a call from earth. Idhayam Murali then rewinds a few months to New York City, where our ever tongue-tied hero and his friends rush to the airport to catch a flight to India, for his wedding. They relay their life story to a hapless Fahadh Faasil on the flight, an unfortunate Vikram to the gang’s Betaal. So, the film walks back in time again, all the way to the 90s, then jumps to 2006 and 2011, registering Idhaya’s love stories along the way.