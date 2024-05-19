‘IF’ review: Krasinski’s film isn’t playful enough
This Pixar-ish fable by John Krasinski falls a little short of the films it resembles
Bea (Cailey Fleming) is a 12-year-old girl who has lost her mother young and feels the need to fast forward to adulthood even as her father (John Krasinski, who also directs If) is scheduled for a surgery. Temporarily living with her grandmother, in an old-world multi-story connected by wooden stairs, where every home has a gramophone and camcorder, a forlorn Bea begins to see strange creatures. There she spots a ballerina doll called Blossom (voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and then she’s overwhelmed to see a giant, furry, purple monster named Blue (voiced by Steve Carrell) both of who live upstairs with neighbour Cal (Ryan Reynolds).