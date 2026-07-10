What to watch this week: ‘Ikka’, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and more

The Little House on the Prairie books were based on author Laura Ingalls Wilder’s childhood in the American Midwest in the late 19th century. They’ve proved immensely popular since. This Netflix series adaptation is developed by Rebecca Sonnenshine. (Netflix)

Moana

Though he’s clearly invested in being seen as a serious actor, Dwayne Johnson also can’t let go of the popcorn fare that’s made him Hollywood’s biggest star. He reprises his role as a demi-god from the Disney animated films in this new live-action remake of Moana. It’s the story of a young woman who leaves her island for the first time to undertake a challenging but necessary journey. Co-starring Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams and Jemaine Clement. Directed by Thomas Kail, with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mark Mancina. (In theatres)