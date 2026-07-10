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What to watch this week: ‘Ikka’, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and more

Laura Ingalls Wilder’s 'Prairie' books get a new adaptation, Sunny Deol is back in court, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published10 Jul 2026, 11:00 AM IST
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Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in 'Ikka'.
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in 'Ikka'.
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Ikka

Sunny Deol plays a hotshot lawyer forced to defend a man who may be guilty of murder, played by Akshaye Khanna. This legal thriller is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. (Netflix)

A still from 'Little House on the Prairie'.
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Little House on the Prairie

The Little House on the Prairie books were based on author Laura Ingalls Wilder’s childhood in the American Midwest in the late 19th century. They’ve proved immensely popular since. This Netflix series adaptation is developed by Rebecca Sonnenshine. (Netflix)

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A still from 'Balti'.
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Balti

A group of kabaddi players get entangled in crime and conflict in this Malayalam action film by Unni Sivalingam. Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Preethi Asrani star. (SonyLiv)

A scene from 'Moana'.

Moana

Though he’s clearly invested in being seen as a serious actor, Dwayne Johnson also can’t let go of the popcorn fare that’s made him Hollywood’s biggest star. He reprises his role as a demi-god from the Disney animated films in this new live-action remake of Moana. It’s the story of a young woman who leaves her island for the first time to undertake a challenging but necessary journey. Co-starring Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams and Jemaine Clement. Directed by Thomas Kail, with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mark Mancina. (In theatres)

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