‘Ikkis’, and the urgent need for anti-war cinema

There are three wars on right now. Maybe four. By the time you read this, more might have broken out. Allegiances are being declared, dictators are backing dictators, human rights are being trampled on by oppressive regimes. Yet even this bleak state of affairs has begun to sound business-as-usual. Maybe it is, in fact, always wartime, but in order to cope, we try to forget that. Ignoring war has become our line of defence. We shake our heads and scroll past it.

Moving on is harder for the young people in uniform, much as they’d also like to make reels to trending audio and laugh at memes. The rah-rah jingoistic cheerleading and political grandstanding does not help a soldier in a foxhole. How many foxholes? How many soldiers? It’s precisely because the numbers of corpses and casualties become so large, so hard to wrap our brains around, that we (conveniently) tune out. It is around such a concern that Sriram Raghavan weaves his beautiful anti-war film Ikkis, now streaming on Amazon Prime. Raghavan focuses on the story of one brave young man—on his story as well as his legacy—but the number he hones in on is the 21 of the title. An overachieving hero is killed at a blackjack age, most of his cards remaining undealt.

How much does a soldier know? Cinema is strewn with examples of martyrs who can barely define “martyrdom”, underage pawns on a deadly geopolitical chessboard. In the classic All Quiet on the Western Front (1931, rentable on Amazon, 2022 remake streaming on Netflix), the camaraderie of idealistic schoolfriends is snuffed out by the brutality of battle. Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket (rentable on Amazon and Apple TV) is about how young cadets are psychologically broken down in order only to be reassembled as weapons. In Beasts of No Nation (Netflix), a child forced into a rebel army faces indoctrination, fear, and steals moments of childishness amid the atrocities. In Gallipoli, two sprinters adventurously enlist in World War I and waste their youth on the battlefield.

Kids. Kids who should be laughing and flirting and playing video games and sneaking a drink of beer. Instead, straitjacketed by discipline and tradition and rulebooks, they are thrust into the horrors of the battlefield and expected to keep a cool head. In Robert Altman’s 1970 classic M*A*S*H*, 20-something doctors struggle to maintain some kind of sanity while dealing with wounded enemies and sacrificed colleagues, mocking the idea of martyrdom itself with the song Suicide is Painless. There have been several depictions of Bhagat Singh in Hindi cinema, but the one I can’t shake off is a haunting role played by Amol Parashar in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham (Amazon Prime) where the filmmaker emphasises what a fresh-faced bachcha the great revolutionary must have been.

In Ikkis, Agastya Nanda plays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, martyred during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Raghavan highlights the youngster’s enthusiasm, his efficiency and his seemingly unquenchable hunger for action. “Sir, ladaai hone waali hai?” he asks, birthday cake on his face, his glee and bloodlust unhidden by frosting. Nanda delivers an impressive Rahul Dravid-esque performance, all earnestness and unimpeachable technique, a boy prepared to sweat harder and strive for more. His hunger is infectious, and we root for him as he swots and he swoons. Raghavan also, cleverly, shows us just how much this romantic, a lover who romanticises the battle and the shields ahead of his actual lover and his fellow soldiers, needs to learn. The greatest triumph of Ikkis is in the way we see its hero being completely, cluelessly, confidently wet behind the ears.

On the other end, hands clasped tightly behind his back, stands Jaideep Ahlawat, playing the Pakistani counterpart to this invading youngster. Playing an officer guarding against the rampaging Indian tanks, Ahlawat exemplifies the other side of the war story, the man who has lived to tell the tale. He is grizzled and war-worn and drinks too much and has trouble sleeping at night. His shoulders are weighed down by remorse, the kind of remorse brought about by the awareness that comes with age. He’s the one who got old, and he wishes it weren’t so.

Yet, if we’re lucky, age also confers the ability to let others off the hook. Ikkis provides yeoman service to the legacy of Dharmendra, the impossibly good-looking He-Man of Hindi cinema who felled many an enemy on screen, in and out of uniform, his machismo becoming its own shorthand. In an affecting performance, he plays Khetarpal’s father, lamenting the loss of his son—the son who will forever remain 21—while also spreading love wherever he goes in Pakistan, tracing roots of his life and his loss. It is a beautiful final performance, a fittingly poetic epitaph for an actor who wrote his lines out in Urdu to memorise them, a man who romanticised his shaayari. A requiem for a Dharmendra.

Like Khetarpal’s father, the actor was born in Pakistan before it was Pakistan. In Ikkis, rampaging Indian tanks are mistaken by Pakistani locals for their own tanks, and thus cheered on loudly and pelted affectionately with oranges, amusing young Khetarpal and his fellow soldiers. What age makes most evident is that war has no victories, only proclamations of victory. We are all on the same side. We are all losing.

Streaming tip of the week: Grave Of The Fireflies (Netflix) may be the most heartbreaking (and essential) anti-war film. Directed by Isao Takahata, the animated film is about young Seita and his sister Setsuko, struggling to survive in Kobe after their world and their family is wiped out by US bombing in the Pacific War.

Raja Sen is a critic, screenwriter and columnist. His first play, a murder mystery called The Simla Affair, recently opened in Delhi. He is currently writing a horror film.