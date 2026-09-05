'I'm Game' review: Dulquer Salmaan film survives on a handful of inventive ideas

Initially everything is sober, a distraught and depressed Dan takes to physiotherapy as smoothly as he does to the physician Dr Isha (Kayadu Lohar). They even celebrate his return home with a fully mobile new limb. But soon the phantom hand takes over. I’m Game is fun when Dan is incredulous at its impulsive actions, moving about as if with a mind of its own, the hand as its own person. Dan tries everything, he keeps it in his pocket, cuffs it, retrains it to no avail. He even talks to the hand. At his wits end the hand meets its match, rather its villain. Mysskin’s David, a businessman secretly operating a betting mafia, appears as the hand’s nemesis and the hand drags Dan along with it for its revenge.