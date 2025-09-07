‘In Search of the Sky’ considers the many meanings of freedom

Shot in the small villages of Barai and Patwa in Madhya Pradesh, the first half of the film is quiet and intimate, the pastoral peacefulness of the region captured beautifully by cinematographer Shelly Sharma in tight, artfully framed shots. (The intrusive score, however, has a tendency to jolt viewers out of the moment rather than immersing them in it.) Later, as the family heads to the Kumbh Mela, the aspect ratio switches from 4:3 to 16:9, signifying an expansion of Naran’s worldview as he leaves his village for the first time. It’s a smart choice, allowing the commotion of the Kumbh to fill the frame around Naran and his family.