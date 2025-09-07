‘In Search of the Sky’ considers the many meanings of freedom

With his debut feature In Search of the Sky, Gwalior-born Jitank Singh Gurjar makes it clear that he’s not a filmmaker concerned with neat narratives and tidy endings. He’d rather tell a slice-of-life story that explores emotional contradictions and leaves viewers to their own interpretations.
Set in rural Madhya Pradesh, the film—which had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival this weekend—follows an aging couple struggling to care for their developmentally disabled adult son, Naran. A lifetime of daily hard labour (not to mention constant mockery from the villagers) has begun to take its toll on the father, causing him to question how much longer he can continue to fulfill his parental obligations. Meanwhile, Naran’s mother, his true caretaker in every sense of the word, is starting to worry about what kind of future lies in store for their only child once they’re gone.
When a relative suggests a visit to the auspicious Maha Kumbh Mela, the parents decide to take one last leap of faith, in the desperate hopes that this holy pilgrimage may free Naran of what ails him. As the story unfolds, the parents’ conflicting desires and differing notions of freedom—for Naran, from Naran—begin to take shape.
The film offers a realistic view of the experience of raising a differently abled child in rural India, a challenge compounded by abject poverty, ignorance and a lack of resources. Gurjar has personal ties to the subject matter, having observed the challenges (both personal and societal) faced by a distant uncle with development disabilities. But the germ of the story, he explains, came from producer Pooja Vishal Sharma. On visits to ashrams and NGOs for mentally challenged children, she often heard stories of children abandoned by families who could no longer afford to take care of them. Gurjar and Sharma became intrigued by the idea of what could push a family to take such a drastic step.
“There is no antagonist in this film," says Gurjar in a phone interview ahead of the film’s premiere at TIFF. “Because everybody is helpless… Everybody has their own struggles."
The tussle between love and survival, hope and despair, faith and acceptance, forms the emotional core of the film. Drawn to stories rooted in the rural heartland of India, Gurjar chose to set the film in the part of the country he knows best, casting theatre actors Nikhil Yadav, Meghna Agarwal and Raghvendra Bhadoriya in the lead roles. Yadav is given a monumental task in playing the largely non-verbal Naran, and he manages to walk a fine balance that conveys the child-like spirit of the character without tipping over into caricature.
“I believe what Martin Scorsese has said about the most personal being the most creative," Gurjar says. “If I won't tell this story, then who will? Who will come to my village and listen to the story and make a film about it?"
Shot in the small villages of Barai and Patwa in Madhya Pradesh, the first half of the film is quiet and intimate, the pastoral peacefulness of the region captured beautifully by cinematographer Shelly Sharma in tight, artfully framed shots. (The intrusive score, however, has a tendency to jolt viewers out of the moment rather than immersing them in it.) Later, as the family heads to the Kumbh Mela, the aspect ratio switches from 4:3 to 16:9, signifying an expansion of Naran’s worldview as he leaves his village for the first time. It’s a smart choice, allowing the commotion of the Kumbh to fill the frame around Naran and his family.
Despite the sheer scale of the event, the camera never loses track of the actors, who were instructed to wander around the festival in character, allowing for wide shots that keep the narrative momentum of the final act going. There’s also a shift, in this second half, from a realistic style of storytelling to a more surrealist one, reflecting not just the spiritual fervour of the Kumbh but also Naran’s eye-opening introduction to a new world.
The local title of the film is Vimukt, which translates to “liberated." And ultimately that’s the big idea the film is wrestling with. What does liberation mean to different people? For one, it could mean freedom from judgment, for another freedom from obligation. Can one’s liberation be celebrated if it comes at the cost of another’s peace? These are the questions the film leaves you with in its final, ambiguous moments.
Pahull Bains is a freelance film critic and culture writer based in Toronto.