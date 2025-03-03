Lounge Loves: ‘Be My Guest’, Kolkata signboards and more

Just so Wholesome There is a podcast that embodies the social media definition of slow living. Be My Guest is the James Beard-winner chef and author Ina Garten’s podcast featuring guests who visit her home, pick fresh produce from her garden and use it to cook something wholesome. Garten is not a professional chef; she worked with the nuclear energy policy team at the White House. But food was her calling and she is a self-taught chef who loves cooking for her loved ones. Her warm and inviting personality is evident in the podcast as she welcomes guests home by preparing one of their favourite dishes and then casually chats about their life, career and relationships. While the cooking is on, she shares the recipe and her tips to make it better. One of my favourites is the chocolate cake she bakes with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Advertisement

—Jahnabee Borah

Wood Have In recent years, I have started loving the smell of incense, something that annoyed me as a child when my mum lit an incense stick every evening at home. I think my antipathy was towards store-bought incense with their strong, over-sweet smells, but discovering deeper scents like vetiver and cedarwood in the form of incense cones (many from Phool) changed my mind. And that was before I found the Wooden Hut Dhoop Batti Stand from Huzai Wood. It’s a cute little hut-shaped cone burner, covered to let the smoke trickle through its “chimney” instead of gushing out, and trapping the burnt ash inside so that there’s no mess. It has a rough, rustic charm that goes with my decor and lends a cheery, homey feel to my cluttered desk.

Advertisement

—Shrabonti Bagchi

Also read: Celebrating a common Indian cloth that's loved by designers globally Signs from the Past There are signs and signboards, and Kolkata is plastered with them. Old statues on street corners are hidden behind posters, and the sight of an elegant building is marred by big billboards. This is rampant in north Kolkata, where the beauty of old-world houses taken over by plants and trees growing unfettered is overshadowed by the drabness of this outdoor advertising. But amid this chaos you will come across a gem. Like this shop board on College Street, which looks like an antique piece. It reads “Chukervertty, Chatterjee & Co. Ltd”. Located near the Indian Coffee House, turns out it’s one of the oldest bookstores in the city, perhaps over a 100 years old.

Advertisement

—Nipa Charagi

A Sweet Ten The Bombay Canteen just turned 10, and sent people tiny bottles of their Smoky Naga Hot Honey, taking me back to a pop-up they did in Bengaluru some years before I joined Lounge. They’d just introduced the hot honey, a perfect balance of sweet, treacly, spicy and tart, ending with a fiery tingle. I sent my compliments to the chef, singling out the honey over the other delicious dishes. It turned out to be Hussain Shahzad, who was still their whiz-kid sous chef and not yet managing multiple restaurants. Shahzad came out to say thanks with two mini bottles of the Himachal floral honey infused with Naga king chillies for me. That honey is long gone—spicing up salads, sandwiches or just a boring afternoon—but I’ve kept the bottles because it told me a story of loving one’s work and appreciating someone’s appreciation. That’s a real ten.

Advertisement

—Shalini Umachandran