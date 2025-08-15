Independence Day: Books to inspire freedom and resilience in young readers

So, this Independence Day, Lounge decided to offer a small gift of freedom to India’s youth—in the form of a curated reading list. We wanted to take young readers on a journey of discovering stories of freedom, resilience and grit. We didn’t want to set a bar in terms of genre, language, level or geography. The best children’s books, we believe, resonate with readers of all ages. We did set ourselves one condition: The books had to be quirky, exciting and absorbing in a way regular “educational" books are not. They had to be so good as to make young readers forget online distractions for some time and focus only on the book at hand. While we put our heads together as a team and brainstormed, we also invited writers, illustrators, editors and publishers to tell us about a book that mattered to them. They may have read it growing up or discovered it as an adult but it is one they want every child to read. For obvious reasons, it had to be a book they had no hand in producing.

So, this Independence Day, Lounge decided to offer a small gift of freedom to India’s youth—in the form of a curated reading list. We wanted to take young readers on a journey of discovering stories of freedom, resilience and grit. We didn’t want to set a bar in terms of genre, language, level or geography. The best children’s books, we believe, resonate with readers of all ages. We did set ourselves one condition: The books had to be quirky, exciting and absorbing in a way regular “educational" books are not. They had to be so good as to make young readers forget online distractions for some time and focus only on the book at hand. While we put our heads together as a team and brainstormed, we also invited writers, illustrators, editors and publishers to tell us about a book that mattered to them. They may have read it growing up or discovered it as an adult but it is one they want every child to read. For obvious reasons, it had to be a book they had no hand in producing.

What follows is a list of titles we came up with—necessarily subjective, selective and incomplete—but one that will hopefully inspire our readers to start many conversations and discover the special freedom that books can send our way.

Also Read | Art in children's books comes of age

'Unbroken Lines'

OF MESSY HANDS AND TOILING ANTS Jamini Roy’s Unbroken Lines (2023) By Vinitha & Tanvi Young Jamini wants to paint. He loves to mix mud and water and make a mess of his hands. He is a keen observer of the land and its many wonders. The scent of the shiuli flower, the designs of the alpona his mother draws every morning, the carmine vermillion on her forehead, the leaves of the champa plant, the ants who work tirelessly each day. His family would say, “He will get over this girly thing of drawing alponas and drawing on the walls." But Jamini knew he would continue to work at it, just like the ants. This book tells the story of artist Jamini Roy’s early life, growing up in Beliatore in West Bengal, a small town known for its folk art traditions. Vinitha Ramchandani’s lucid prose is enriched by Tanvi Bhat’s illustrations of Roy’s magical world of clay, cats and cows. Unbroken Lines is a celebra tion of the freedom to choose your path and be who you want to be. — Rituparna Roy

'Mantoo Ke Mazameen'

LESSONS FROM MANTO’S SODA THEORY Mantoo Ke Mazameen (2016) By Saadat Hasan Manto

Of the 21 short essays in this book, Hindi Aur Urdu is a favourite. Manto (1912-55) imagines a conversation between a Hindu and a Muslim. Both are quibbling over which drink is better: lemon or soda. Munshi Narain Prashad prefers lemon soda because it has flavour, is tangy and also sweet, while Mirza Muhammad Iqbal is adamant on soda as that’s what he has at home. At one point Munshi says, “Arrey bhai, lemon aur soda main farak hi kya hai.... Unki poori jaan gas main hai." This tongue-in cheek banter continues with neither man ceding ground. There’s an essay on corrupt politicians and one on flirting. A young reader might wonder what has changed since Manto wrote Hindi Aur Urdu? Aren’t we still quibbling over languages? Perhaps they can apply the “soda" theory to various situations and figure out in what proportion they want the tangy, sweet and salty. Or they could keep it plain. But what’s vital is that they should not let go of the fizz. — Nipa Charagi

'Out in the Moonlight'

A SKY FULL OF DREAMS Out in the moonlight (2023) By Perumal Murugan Illustrated by Ashok Rajagopalan

Between grazing the cattle, farming and cooking, Amma hardly got a break," Perumal Murugan writes in Out in the Moonlight, drawing on his experiences as a child. The book is set in a small village in Tamil Nadu, where a mother works in the millet fields in the middle of the night, while tending to her newborn and his five-year-old brother as they fall asleep under a moonlit sky. To her children, Amma is fearless and unstoppable as she ferries them along the lonely forest path, undaunted by the perils of the wild. Complete with vivid images of rural life, this pic ture book evokes the hardships as well as the freedom of living on a farm, espe cially for young readers consumed by the distractions of city life and its easy conveniences. —Rituparna Roy

'Postbox Kashmir'

A CHILDHOOD UNLIKE ANY OTHER Postbox Kashmir (2021) By Divya Arya

The distance between Srinagar and Delhi is less than 800km, but the psychological gulf that separates children growing up in these two cities is hard to bridge. In 2017, BBC journalist Divya Arya got two schoolgirls, Saumya and Duaa, to write letters to each other from Delhi and Kashmir, respectively. As Kashmir remained caught in a communication blackout, they had to do this the old-fash ioned way: with pen and paper. Thus began a dialogue between pen pals of the same generation, each bursting with questions for the other: Are there only Muslims in Kashmir? Do girls throw stones at the army? Can you imagine living without phone network or internet even for a day? Postbox Kashmir paints an authentic portrait of children’s lives in conflict zones to their more fortunate peers who have always been able to take their right to exist and live freely for granted. — Somak Ghoshal

'Nalak'

A QUESTING SPIRIT Nalak (1916) By Abanindranath Tagore, Translated by Urbi Bhaduri

For Bengali children of my generation, Abanindranath Tagore’s Nalak was a rite of passage. The book was prescribed as a “rapid reader" in school but widely loved, despite it being a part of the curriculum. A lyrical story about the life of the Buddha told through the eyes of a village boy, it is suffused with a magical aura of quest and discovery. Instead of going to school, Nalak, the eponymous boy hero, longs for the freedom of the forests. He likes to sit with the wise men and meditate instead. Nalak has a vision of the birth of the Buddha and, while he never gets to meet him in person, he is touched by his grace forever. A quietly rebellious and questioning tale that remains evergreen to this day. — Somak Ghoshal

'Savitribai Phule and I'

TWO LIVES IN THE MIRROR Savitribai Phule and I (2020) By Sangeeta Mulay

Shabri and Savitri may be separated by more than 200 years of “progress", yet their experiences remain uncannily similar. Born in a poor Dalit village, both overcame insurmountable odds to get where they are. Shabri got admission into an engineering college in the 21st century through the reserved category, while Savitribai Phule became a pioneer of women’s education in the 1800s. In this hard hitting story of grit and resilience, Sangeeta Mulay draws parallels between the lives of her two protagonists to reveal the (often invisible) trauma that informs the expe rience of Dalit young adults, even in “reputed" educational institutions. While beacons like Savitribai Phule continue to show the way to Dalit teenagers, her story will hopefully also inspire other young readers to speak up against one of the grossest injustices of humanity. — Somak Ghoshal

'Freak the Mighty'

GOING BEYOND LABELS Freak the Mighty (1993) By Rodman Philbrick

This book is an emotional roller-coaster ride about two friends, who are seen as “freaks" by society. Max is tall and large and suffers from a developmental disorder. Though gentle by nature, he is deemed as a bully by people who are intimi dated by his size. Kevin, who has been diagnosed with Morquio Syndrome, also carries the weight of society’s labels. A chance encounter brings the two together, after which little Kevin starts riding on Max’s shoulders regularly—and as a joke they start calling this form, Freak the Mighty. This story, meant for kids aged 12-13 and above, is not about accept ance from others but about confronting inner demons and making peace with them. As my daughter—who is reading it for a school project— puts it: “The story helps you recognise that it is your differences that make you powerful, no matter what peo ple say." —Avantika Bhuyan

'Disaibon Hul'

FORGOTTEN HISTORIES OF REBELLION Disaibon Hul (2014) By Ruby Hembrom Illustrated by Saheb Ram Tudu

Over 10 years ago, Ruby Hembrom, founder of the not-for-profit publishing platform Adivaani, published Disaibon Hul (“Remember the rebellion," in Santali), a picture book commemorating the Santal rebellion of 1855-57. Beautifully illustrated by Saheb Ram Tudu, the story brings to life a key moment from India’s recent past, which is ignored by mainstream history, when a contingent of Santali men, women and children, took up arms against their colonial masters, exploitative traders and unscrupulous zamindars. Led by the brothers Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu, this revolt was a precursor of the freedom movement, which deserves to be studied and remembered by children and adults across ages. —Somak Ghoshal

Also Read | Teens rediscover ancient connections to nature through origin stories

'Footnotes in Gaza'

HUMAN FACE OF HISTORY Footnotes in Gaza (2009) Written & illustrated by Joe Sacco

As the genocide against Palestinians continues in Gaza, there’s no better time to introduce young readers to this classic by one of the pioneers of graphic non-fiction books. Journalist Joe Sacco looks back on the trail of destruction left by Israel on Khan Yunis and Rafah in 1956 through interviews with eye witnesses 50 years later. The result is “epic and intimate," as one review noted. Sacco’s history lessons are delivered through his nuanced story telling, which makes the book at once engaging and memorable. The combination of text and images puts a human face to geopolitics, building empathy and understanding in the reader, which standard-fare history books rarely do as effectively. —Somak Ghoshal

'The Grasshopper's Run'

JOINING THE JUSTICE LEAGUE The Grasshopper’s Run (2009) By Siddhartha Sarma

It is 1944 and the Japanese have invaded British India. As they massacre an Ao Naga village in the Naga Hills, a young boy, who had been away in Calcutta (now Kolkata) for his studies, loses his best friend. When Gojen learns about the tragedy, he swears revenge and sets out in pursuit of the Japanese colonel who killed his friend, Uti. Part-adventure story and part-historical fiction, Siddhartha Sarma’s acclaimed young-adult novel resurrects a relatively forgotten era of Indian his tory through a story of friendship that turns into a quest for justice and independence. —Somak Ghoshal

'My Family'

THE WISDOM OF ANIMAL COMPANIONS ‘Sona’ from My Family (originally published in Hindi as ‘Mera Pari var’ in 1972) By Mahadevi Varma

Sona is one of the many evocative portraits that author-educationist Mahadevi Varma drew of her animal companions. Whether it was the young calf Gaura, or the mischievous squirrel Gillu, and the majestic peacock Neelakanth, each of these adopted family members in Varma’s stories stands as a testa ment to the compassion, wisdom and emotional intelligence of animals, which we don’t often acknowledge. Sona is a heart warming tale of a doe, who becomes a part of the author’s household and the curious interactions she has with the other animals. I first read the story in Hindi in my school reader and was drawn to the visual vocabulary Varma used to describe her: “Sunehre rang ke reshmi lacchon ki gaanth ke samaan uska komal laghu shareer, chota sa muh aur badi badi paanidar aankhein… (her tiny body akin to a cluster of golden threads, a small face and big fluid eyes)". The end would move anyone to tears—but more importantly, Varma’s writing spot lights ways of co-existing with nature, ways which have now all but disappeared. —Avantika Bhuyan

Also Read | How to talk to kids about the Constitution

'Nimona'

FINDING PERFECT STORIES IN FLAWED CHARACTERS Nimona (2015) By N.D. Stevenson

I watched the movie, Nimona, before reading the graphic novel, and found the Oscar-nominated animation to be a watered-down version of the original story—perhaps to make the plot palatable to children of all ages. The graphic novel, intended for young adults, presents an array of flawed characters. Not one is perfect— something that appeals to teens far more. Stevenson challenges perceptions of good and evil, of monsters and heroes. Unlike the film, the book offers plausible scientific explanations as to why Nimona shape shifts. It presents complex worlds and themes of fluid identities. A 13-year-old, who keeps going back to the graphic novel, revealed that the book had relatable problems at the heart of it—unlike fantasy stories, which present conspiracy theories that not everyone can connect to. —Avantika Bhuyan

'This is How I Draw'

THE ARTIST’S STORYBOARD This is How I Draw (2025) By Aindri C, Deepa Balsavar, Ogin Nayam, Pankaj Saikia, Prabha Mallya, Priya Kuriyan, Rajiv Eipe

Where do artists and authors get their amazing ideas from? Does a part of their brain suddenly go eureka or does magic happen in their dreams? Kids have always wondered about how creative people get inspired and this book acts as the perfect behind-the-scenes. Seven artists authors share how ideas from the everyday coalesce on to their story boards. If Rajiv Eipe becomes a fly on the wall, Deepa Balsavar experiments with material and lets her imagination take over in her drawings. Aindri C. opts for nature printing, an age-old method of capturing impressions of plants. The book is for children of all ages, who seek inspiration to get their creative juices flowing. —Avantika Bhuyan

'The Book of Dust'

IN OTHER WORLDS The Secret Commonwealth (2019) By Philip Pullman

In The Book of Dust, Philip Pullman expands the universe he created in His Dark Materials, a trilogy of books that explore ideas around religion, philosophy, love and friendship via a ripping adventure tale that is quite unlike anything devoted readers of fantasy have ever read. The Secret Commonwealth is the second book of the new series (of which the third and final book is expected in October). Protagonist Lyra is older and has lost some of the moral certitude of childhood here. As she grapples with questions of individuality and identity resulting from a fractured relationship with her closest companion, she must also go on a journey to unravel a mystery that is threatening her world. This is a fascinating universe about power and politics to get lost in, and if you find echoes from our own in it, well, that’s a different adventure alto gether. —Shrabonti Bagchi

'Somnath Hore: Wounds'

ARTICULATING DIFFICULT FEELINGS Somnath Hore: Wounds (2021) By Likla Illustrated by Kripa Bhatia and designed by Shambhavi Thakur

How do you convey complex emotions behind an artwork to kids? Somnath Hore: Wounds can help. Hore, a sculptor and printmaker, was deeply impacted by the suffering that ensued after the Bengal famine of 1943 and the Tebhaga peasant-led movement in 1946-47. His series, Wounds, featuring broken bodies, stemmed from all that he saw and felt. Likla and Bhatia introduce children to Hore’s childhood—which was witness to such horrors— and ask them to reflect on what a world without violence would feel like. There are pages where kids can articulate feelings of anxiety and pain. At a time when the world is gripped by uncertainty, books such as these help children give expression to complex emotions. —Avantika Bhuyan

Also Read | What artists’ childhoods can tell us

'The Giving Tree'

A FABLE THAT KEEPS GIVING The Giving Tree (1964) By Shel Silverstein

Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree has gone into many reprints, beloved for its evocative yet simple illustrations of the lifelong rela tionship between a boy and a tree, and the idea of generosity. Reading it as an adult, it feels less like a tale about sharing (as it was held up to me when I was a child) and more like a cautionary tale about human self-centred ness, and in that sense, this is a fable that keeps on giving. For adults and chil dren today, this is a great book to start conversations about healthy relationships, choices and boundaries (because the boy is ultimately an ingrate who strips the tree of everything, leaving just a stump behind), selfishness, gratitude, even the joy of giving and receiving. Each reading can spark a discussion about the many emotional lessons we need to make our way in the world. —Shalini Umachandran

'Our Friends, The Ogres'

BIG ISSUES AND WHIMSICAL ART Our Friends, the Ogres (1974) By K.G. Subramanyan

KG. Subramanyan (1924-2016) is one of India’s most eminent artists, at once pro lific, versatile and world famous, but it’s in his children’s books that I think one gets a measure of the man. The characters in his stories for children, which speak as easily to adults, are play ful even as the stories are sharp, critical and thought provoking. Our Friends, The Ogres with its paper collage artwork in black and white is easy to read and understand, using ogres as metaphors to explain complex ideas about industrialisation, environmentalism, urbanisation and displace ment. The thoughts it evokes could even be used to talk about feelings of loss that accompany environmental change—after all, who hasn’t mourned the loss of a beautiful tree or a beloved playground to a glassy office complex. —Shalini Umachandran

'Ritu Weds Chandni'

A CELEBRATION OF LOVE Ritu Weds Chandni (2020) By Ameya Narvankar

Is it utopian to imagine a world where a union of two people is viewed beyond the stifling silos of gender, caste and class? In Ritu Weds Chandni, love rises above societal diktats. A young girl, Ayesha, is all set to participate in the wedding of her cousin, Ritu. Even though family and friends stand in support of this same-sex wedding, certain people try to disrupt the ceremony. The book shows the power of the youth’s voice against prejudice and homophobia. In an interview, Narvankar has said that the book consciously steered clear of a tragic representation of the queer community. Rather, it was a celebration of love, and an effort to make the community more visible in children’s books. And that’s what it does beautifully. —Avantika Bhuyan

'Savi and the Memory Keeper'

A STORY ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE Savi and the Memory Keeper (2021) By Bijal Vachharajani

How does a teen grapple with loss—of a parent, a known way of living and of the immediate environment? In this book, Vachharajani brings together grief, climate change and magical realism. The story is centred around Savi, who arrives in a new city called Shajarpur, clutching on to 42 plants, which remain the most tangible memories of her father. A giant ficus tree in her school becomes her companion in grief when it starts communicating with the young girl. Around the same time, the climate in Shajarpur takes a turn for the worse and it is left to Savi and Eco Ants club members to do something about it. Vachharajani bases parts of her book on Suzann Simard’s research about the communication network between trees in a forest and connects it with a child’s life. Savi and the Memory Keeper is a gentle companion for any teen undergoing loss or grief of any kind. —Avantika Bhuyan

'Bodies are Cool'

CELEBRATING ALL BODY TYPES Bodies are Cool (2021) By Tyler Feder

Freckled bodies, dotted bodies, rosy-patched or speckled bodies, dark-skin-swirled-with-light-skin bodies, Bodies are cool! This body-affirming and inclusive picture book is a must-read for adults and children alike. In a global culture populated with diet and lifestyle fads, which tend to idealise a single body type, Bodies are Cool by Tyler Feder is about body positivity and acceptance and that not every one needs to look alike. “Feder hopes the book shows that it is normal to be trans or visibly queer or very fat or with a really noticeable disability," as a 2022-article in NPR puts it. —Avantika Bhuyan

Also Read | How to talk to a child when a parent is sick