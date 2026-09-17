IHC Theatre Festival 2026: Making space for diverse voices

Stories of the human condition

This year’s edition is all set to open with Dancing with Dad. Directed by Maneesh Verma, the play portrays the travails of a contemporary dancer and single father to a neurodivergent son, who are “trying to find their rhythm in a world full of noise”. According to Verma, Dancing with Dad is rooted in the belief that theatre can help us look beyond labels and enter another person’s world with greater empathy. “The themes of inclusion, neurodiversity, caregiving and the universal human need to be understood are increasingly important in the world we live in today,” he adds. Verma further hopes that the audience engages with the play not simply as a story about neurodiversity but as an invitation to listen and see differently, and “recognise the shared humanity that connects us all”.