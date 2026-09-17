IHC Theatre Festival 2026: Making space for diverse voices

The India Habitat Centre (IHC) Theatre Festival, a fixture in the Capital’s cultural calendar, is all set to present a cross-section of contemporary theatre landscape. According to Prof. K.G. Suresh, director, IHC, the event showcases diversity in language, form, sensibility and subject, giving the audience an opportunity to experience both established practitioners and newer theatrical voices. The lineup includes nine mainstage productions and three additional performances in Hindi, English, Tamil and Punjabi. The styles range from modern-day narratives, adaptations, classical theatrical forms and regional performing art traditions.
The festival is being supported by National School of Drama, Sikkim Repertory Company. The idea is to make new approaches to storytelling and emerging practices accessible to a wide range of spectators. Over the years, the festival has presented work of personalities such as Rajat Kapoor, Neelam Mansingh, Manav Kaul, Faezeh Jalali, Kalki Koechlin and Saurabh Shukla.
Stories of the human condition
This year’s edition is all set to open with Dancing with Dad. Directed by Maneesh Verma, the play portrays the travails of a contemporary dancer and single father to a neurodivergent son, who are “trying to find their rhythm in a world full of noise”. According to Verma, Dancing with Dad is rooted in the belief that theatre can help us look beyond labels and enter another person’s world with greater empathy. “The themes of inclusion, neurodiversity, caregiving and the universal human need to be understood are increasingly important in the world we live in today,” he adds. Verma further hopes that the audience engages with the play not simply as a story about neurodiversity but as an invitation to listen and see differently, and “recognise the shared humanity that connects us all”.
Many of the plays on showcase highlight that there is no single way of experiencing or expressing the human condition. Take, for instance, The Tragedy of Ham MacLear, written and directed by Akash Khurana, which looks not just at the challenge faced by a person afflicted by dementia but also the caregivers.
Then there is Cilappatikaram / The Anklet's Verdict, directed by Sooraj Nambiar, uses the meditative vocabulary of Kutiyattam to bring to life an ancient Tamil epic about the tragic love story of Kaṇṇaki and her husband Kōvalaṉ. Kannaki challenges the king’s verdict to execute an innocent jeweller by smashing her anklet as proof.