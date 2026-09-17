IHC Theatre Festival 2026: Making space for diverse voices

The India Habitat Centre (IHC) Theatre Festival, a fixture in the Capital’s cultural calendar, is all set to present a cross-section of contemporary theatre landscape. According to Prof. K.G. Suresh, director, IHC, the event showcases diversity in language, form, sensibility and subject, giving the audience an opportunity to experience both established practitioners and newer theatrical voices. The lineup includes nine mainstage productions and three additional performances in Hindi, English, Tamil and Punjabi. The styles range from modern-day narratives, adaptations, classical theatrical forms and regional performing art traditions.