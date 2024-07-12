What to watch this week: Indian 2, Shrooms and more

Indian 2 In Shankar’s 1996 Tamil film Indian, Kamal Haasan plays an ageing freedom fighter, Senapathy, who fights against corruption, as well as his wayward son. The sequel, which is also releasing in a dubbed Hindi version, has Senapathy returning to help anti-corruption activist Chitra Aravindhan played by Siddharth. (In theatres)

Longlegs Longlegs is being touted as the scariest film to release in a while. A green FBI agent (Maika Monroe) revives a dormant case involving a Satanic killer (Nicolas Cage). As she investigates, she discovers a personal link to the killer. Directed by Osgood Perkins (The Blackcoat’s Daughter). (In theatres)

A still from 'Longlegs' directed by Osgood Perkins

Shrooms Jorge Jácome's trippy short is a great way to welcome the weekend. Dan, a Venezuelan man in Lisbon, harvests magic mushrooms in the forest and distributes them in the city. Jácome's film is playful and hallucinatory than scientifically rigorous. (MUBI)