What to watch this week: Indian 2, Shrooms and more

Indian 2 In Shankar’s 1996 Tamil film Indian, Kamal Haasan plays an ageing freedom fighter, Senapathy, who fights against corruption, as well as his wayward son. The sequel, which is also releasing in a dubbed Hindi version, has Senapathy returning to help anti-corruption activist Chitra Aravindhan played by Siddharth. (In theatres) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Longlegs Longlegs is being touted as the scariest film to release in a while. A green FBI agent (Maika Monroe) revives a dormant case involving a Satanic killer (Nicolas Cage). As she investigates, she discovers a personal link to the killer. Directed by Osgood Perkins (The Blackcoat’s Daughter). (In theatres)

A still from 'Longlegs' directed by Osgood Perkins

Also read: Mirzapur Season 3 review: The battle rages but the show treads water Shrooms Jorge Jácome’s trippy short is a great way to welcome the weekend. Dan, a Venezuelan man in Lisbon, harvests magic mushrooms in the forest and distributes them in the city. Jácome’s film is playful and hallucinatory than scientifically rigorous. (MUBI)

Sarfira A remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which is inspired by the life of G.R. Gopinath, founder of the low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan. Sarfira stars Akshay Kumar as a pilot turned businessman, along with Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan. Soorarai Pottru’s director, Sudha Kongara, helms this as well. The music is by G. V. Prakash Kumar, who composed the soundtrack for the original, complemented here by Tanishk Bagchi and Suhit Abhyankar. The Tamil film won the National Award for Best Feature; Kumar will probably settle for a theatrical hit, something that’s mostly eluded him recently. (In theatres)

