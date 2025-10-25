Indian art takes a bow at Norway’s triennial

The Bergen School of Architecture serves not just as a co-convenor but also as a venue for several artworks. Perched on the edge of a fjord it houses, among others, Prabhakar Pachpute’s imposing painting Stolen Horizon III that deals with issues of mining and labour. Another unique venue, the Epos Literature boat, plays host to several installations and a residency programme for thinkers and writers. On the opening weekend, it docked at Bryggen, inviting visitors to listen to readings by Christine Otten and Mohamedou Ould Slahi. Part of the opening week’s programme also included Sajan Mani’s performance, (Yamandan) — Eruptions from Where You Buried Us, at the Kunsthall, which attracted a packed audience. Spread over several hours it revolved around caste and colonial histories in India, especially those linked to rubber. By highlighting overlooked narratives, systems of knowledge and marginalised communities, the Bergen Assembly succeeds in opening up new lines of inquiry to address the social, ecological, economic, and political injustices of our time.