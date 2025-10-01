When Indian cricket became a goldmine

“I remember handling the first-ever international cricket match to be played at Srinagar, which was an ODI between India and the West Indies in October 1983. The dressing-rooms were still being painted on the eve of the game, and the magnificent chinar trees were literally rising from between the stands! Working with M.L. Jaisimha, who was a consultant with VST, was a pleasure and honour. He was as popular as he was in his cricketing days and he opened many a door for us. The circumstances in which we extended our contract for three more years in 1986 were entirely different. The BCCI had grasped cricket’s potential by then. The senior office-bearers made it clear that there were other contenders in the fray. As per the new agreement, we paid the board an astronomical ₹7.5 lakh per ODI. The costs spiralled even higher after 1989 and there were changes within VST as well. It was never the same again."