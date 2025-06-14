Why locally inspired design makes for a more meaningful home
There's an elegance to some places that goes beyond the selection of objects, and that should guide every design decision
The other day, scrolling through Instagram, I was accosted by a sponsored post pitching an AI design tool. Responding to descriptive prompts like “contemporary" and “rustic", it could turn out a vast number of stylistic options for one space—basically, you skip the part about process and research and just embrace spatial personality dysregulation.
This is a world where the word “contemporary" conjures rounded beige boucle sofas and neutral walls, where “rustic" signifies live-edge tables and dark wood accents. There is a complete lack of context. They could be from everywhere, anywhere and somewhere all at once, spaces that seem so stereotyped yet fanatically banal that you cannot even guess a cultural or geographical connection. Eerily, though, the images that showed up looked similar to many of the real-life projects that we see at the moment.