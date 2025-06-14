Why locally inspired design makes for a more meaningful home

Also read: How sound and smell define the spaces we inhabit

Spaces when articulated with a nod to the local context, become so unique that you cannot have that interpretation anywhere else. Take the example of Art Deco. I quote this style in particular because 2025 is being celebrated as the 100th birth year of Art Deco. The design movement that celebrated excess in the West came to India and was reshaped in local formats across the country. In south India, the designs are informed by local patterns like kolams, or in Chettinad, Art Deco is presented in entirely domesticated settings. In the Western format, it is always associated with shiny, gleaming, geometric and decorative excesses, while in India it takes on different formats. A recent travelling exhibition, Eckart Muthesius and Manik Bagh—Pioneering Modernism in India, showed its influence on the palace of the maharajah of Indore, Yashwant Rao Holkar II, while in south India, it has a populist tenor as seen in its influence on theatres, office buildings and homes.