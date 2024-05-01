Lounge
Reimagining how the Indian state works
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha 6 min read 01 May 2024, 05:25 PM IST
SummaryHigher public spending alone is not enough to overcome the myriad problems India faces, argues a new book
More than 270 million Indian children go to school every day—from posh international schools to schools run by the government to private schools in poor neighbourhoods. They go in chauffeured cars, in school buses and on foot. Very few children never see the inside of a classroom these days. School enrolment ratios have climbed over the past three decades, though drop-out rates increase in the later years of schooling. The gender gap in school enrolment has also narrowed.
